Best places to see fireworks in the US, according to Yelp
Want to go out for food or drink on New Year's Eve and still catch some stellar fireworks? These spots across the U.S. are perfect for just that.

Yelp compiled a list of the best bars and restaurants in the U.S. to see fireworks by identifying businesses with a significant number of reviews mentioning the word "fireworks."

The crowd-sourced review forum then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning that keyword. Only two businesses per state were included to ensure geographic diversity of the list. 

Riva Crabhouse Owner
The Riva Crabhouse in Chicago.
Photo by Riva Crabhouse via Yelp

The best pie shop in every state
Pies may be filled with meat, poultry, seafood, or vegetables, but when most people think of pie, they probably envision a pastry shell filled with cooked fruit or custard, sometimes with more pastry on top in either a latticework pattern or a solid sheet. That’s the kind of pie most pie shops and pie-making bakeries sell. That’s the kind of pie we love so much that it’s even become a symbol of our nation — as in the expression “As American as apple pie.”     Early English settlers brought the idea of pie across the Atlantic, and apple pie became particularly popular because the apple trees planted by the Pilgrims flourished in the New World and because the fruit was easy to store for the winter.     Pumpkin pie became popular in America in the early 1800s (the English original was made with spiced squash). Pecan pie as we know it today was probably first developed in Texas — a major pecan-growing state — in the 1920s, going on to become a holiday essential nationwide.     Other pies that were originally regional but later found broad audiences include Florida's Key lime pie, Maine's blueberry pie, the molasses-based shoofly pie of the Pennsylvania Dutch (said to have been named after the fact that flies were attracted to its sticky surface as it cooled), the sweet potato pie of the South, and Boston cream pie (which is actually a kind of early mashup between pie and cake).     Traditional pies — apple, pecan, blueberry, and the rest — remain popular, but there’s room for creativity in the pie world, too. One example is the copyrighted Crack Pie (the name refers to its supposed addictive nature), made with a toasted oat crust and a buttery, gooey brown-sugar filling. Invented by New York pastry chef Christina Tosi.     Whether you prefer tradition or innovation — or a little of each — America’s best pie shops have got a slice (or a whole pie) for you.
1. Alabama: JaWanda's Sweet Potato Pie     • City: Birmingham     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Original Sweet Potato Delight
2. Alaska: A Pie Stop     • City: Anchorage     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Rhubarb     ALSO READ: 40 Places Young People Are Moving
3. Arizona: Pie Snob     • City: Phoenix     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Apple crumb
4. Arkansas: Rymolene's Pies     • City: Fayetteville     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Sweet egg custard     ALSO READ: Most Dangerous Countries for Women
5. California: Miz Lynn's Pies     • City: San Francisco     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Lemon chess
6. Colorado: The Long I Pie Shop     • City: Denver     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Grandma's Pie (spiced cranberry apple)     ALSO READ: Worst States for Women
7. Connecticut: Cutie Pies     • City: Thomaston     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Triple berry
8. Delaware: Sweet Somethings     • City: Wilmington     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Coconut cream     ALSO READ: Teams With the Most Hall of Famers
9. Florida: Pink Pie     • City: Hollywood     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Oreo Nutella (mini pie)
10. Georgia: Pienanny     • City: Atlanta     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Banana cream     ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes
11. Hawaii: HI Pie     • City: Kaneohe     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Strawberry guava
12. Idaho: Boise Pie Co     • City: Boise     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Peanut butter     ALSO READ: Least Fashionable Cities in America
13. Illinois: The Happy Apple Pie Shop     • City: Oak Park     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Apple crumb
14. Indiana: Jazzy Doris' Pies     • City: Indianapolis     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Kentucky bourbon pecan     ALSO READ: Largest Industry in Each State
15. Iowa: Kathy's Pies     • City: Cedar Rapids     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Crust raisin
16. Kansas: The Upper Crust Pie Bakery     • City: Overland Park     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Pumpkin     ALSO READ: Towns in Every State Where You May Not Get to the Hospital in Time
17. Kentucky: Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company     • City: Louisville     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Traditional dish sweet potato
18. Louisiana: Fry and Pie     • City: New Orleans     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: El Borracho (key lime margarita mousse)     ALSO READ: The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Each State
19. Maine: Two Fat Cats Bakery     • City: Portland     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Blueberry
20. Maryland: The Pie Man of DC     • City: Hyattsville     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Caramel apple bean     ALSO READ: Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest
21. Massachusetts: Petsi Pies     • City: Somerville     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Cherry crumb
22. Michigan: Love's Custard Pie     • City: Detroit     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Chess     ALSO READ: Most Common Last Names in the US
23. Minnesota: Pie & Mighty     • City: Minneapolis     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Hoosier Mama sweet cream
24. Mississippi: Tom's Fried Pies     • City: Jackson     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Peach     ALSO READ: Terrifying Movies Based on True Events
25. Missouri: Peggy Jeans Pies     • City: Columbia     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: White chocolate strawberry
26. Montana: Bernice's Bakery     • City: Missoula     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: White Russian cream     ALSO READ: 25 Most Expensive Cities to Move To
27. Nebraska: Stauffer's Café and Pie Shoppe     • City: Lincoln     • Yelp review: 3.5     • Sample specialty: Peanut butter banana
28. Nevada: Mix Bakeshop     • City: Reno     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Jumbleberry
29. New Hampshire: Triolo's Bakery     • City: Bedford     • Yelp review: 3.5     • Sample specialty: Pumpkin
30. New Jersey: Pure Love Pies     • City: Bloomfield     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Butternut squash     ALSO READ: Most Fashionable Cities in America
31. New Mexico: Pie-O-Neer Pies     • City: Pie Town     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: New Mexico apple with green chile and pine nuts
32. New York: Petee's Pie Company     • City: New York     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Nesselrode     ALSO READ: Cities Where People Go Out to Eat All the Time
33. North Carolina: Slice Pie Company     • City: Raleigh     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Banana cream
34. North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café     • City: Fargo     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Key lime     ALSO READ: 25 Most Dangerous Drugs
35. Ohio: Partial to Pie Bakery     • City: Dayton     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Blackberry
36. Oklahoma: Pie Junkie     • City: Oklahoma City     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Drunken turtle     ALSO READ: Counties With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State
37. Oregon: The Pie Spot     • City: Portland     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Chocolate hazelnut
38. Pennsylvania: The Pie Place     • City: Pittsburgh     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Lemon meringue     ALSO READ: 100 Saddest Movies of All Time
39. Rhode Island: Wayland Bakery     • City: Providence     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Boston cream
40. South Carolina: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop     • City: Greenville     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Chewy chocolate chip     ALSO READ: 40 Most Popular Female Wrestlers
41. South Dakota: Pistachio Pie     • City: Rapid City     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Pistachio
42. Tennessee: O Taste and See Pies and Quiche     • City: Memphis     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Key lime     ALSO READ: Movies Critics Love but Audiences Hate
43. Texas: Bonafide Betties Pie Company     • City: Rockwall     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Hott Mess (buttermilk with coconut pecan praline topping)
44. Utah: Croshaw's Gourmet Pies     • City: St. George     • Yelp review: 4.0     • Sample specialty: Lemon cream cheese     ALSO READ: Movies Audiences Love but Critics Hate
45. Vermont: Poorhouse Pies Pie Shed     • City: Underhill     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Maple cranberry nut
46. Virginia: Proper Pie Co.     • City: Richmond     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Mincemeat     ALSO READ: 20 Worst Paying Jobs for Women
47. Washington: atpie     • City: Seattle     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Cherry raspberry (mini pie)
48. West Virginia: Oliver's Pies     • City: Wheeling     • Yelp review: 5.0     • Sample specialty: Dutch apple     ALSO READ: The Cost of a Wedding in Every State
49. Wisconsin: Mr Dye's Pies     • City: Milwaukee     • Yelp review: 4.5     • Sample specialty: Brandy old fashioned
50. Wyoming: The Pie Lady     • City: Cheyenne     • Yelp review: 3.5     • Sample specialty: English toffee cream     ALSO READ: Lowest Paying Jobs for College Grads
