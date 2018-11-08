Kanye West is making waves yet again.

The rapper's latest track, titled "XTCY," was revealed by DJ Clark Kent via Twitter Saturday and has provocative lines about his wife Kim Kardashian's sisters.

"Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. 'Clark, let that new 'XTCY' joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST..," Kent tweeted with a download link for the track. West retweeted the link, confirming it's authenticity.

In the opening lines, West references the famous sisters.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em,” he says.

The track's cover art also involves the Kardashian/Jenner clan, with a photo of the sisters at Kylie Jenner's birthday party Friday.

The song comes days after West's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday, where he talked about politics and President Donald Trump.

