Pregnant celebrity Kat Von D shocked many people this week when she said she plans to raise a "natural" and "vegan child, without vaccinations."

The tattoo artist and cosmetic-company founder also said she wasn't keen on the public's unsolicited advice.

"If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan," she wrote. "Try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations."

She then went on to say that she "diligently" researched her decisions.

"This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey."

Von D then asked people to move on if they don't like what she posts.

Floods of comments have been posted on the photo, many opposing her stances.

One person said Von D's choice threatens others:

"All for supporting the birth of your choice and all that, but not vaccinating your child doesn’t only place the child at risk, but also immunodeficient children who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. I sincerely hope your baby avoids illness like whooping cough, measles, meningococcal and others because they are awful and life threatening. As for the vegan thing - maybe let your baby make that choice when he’s old enough?" one person wrote.

Another wrote she'd stop buying Von D's products:

"Not vaccinating a child leads to wider problems that could cause vulnerable children to die. Not vaccinating is not a personal choice because it affects so many. This is disappointing and I will no longer be supporting your brand. Anti-science will never lead to progress," another wrote.

Kat Von D and husband Leafar Seyer, Prayers singer, announced the pregnancy a month ago on Instagram with the caption, "It's a boy."

What health professionals say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccines help protect children against serious disease. The CDC recommends expecting mothers get vaccinations against whooping cough and the flu to protect both mother and baby.

According to the site:

"Vaccines help develop immunity by imitating an infection, but this “imitation” infection does not cause illness. Instead it causes the immune system to develop the same response as it does to a real infection so the body can recognize and fight the vaccine-preventable disease in the future."

