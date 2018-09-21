Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives on the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 4, 2018.

Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens says she is willing to testify about the incident if a number of terms are met.

An attorney for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claims that Kavanaugh pinned her down at a party in 1982, groped her and covered her mouth when she tried to scream, spoke with the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, according to two Senate aides.

She spoke with staff for the Judiciary Committee’s chair and ranking member and laid out their requests in order for Ford to testify next week, including that Kavanaugh not be in the same room. Kavanuagh has repeatedly denied the allegations.

No decisions have been made on if Ford’s requests will be honored. These are the conditions she is asking for, according to the Senate aides.

Ford wants Kavanaugh to testify first and then she will tell her story to the committee, a committee staffer said. That request, though, was unlikely to pass muster because it isn't normal practice to have someone who is accused of something testify first and not be able to respond to claims.

She doesn’t want Kavanaugh to be in the room when she is.

Ford wants to be questioned by senators, not a special counsel. Multiple news reports on Thursday indicated a female special counsel was being considered to questioning Ford instead of the committee.

She wants a single photographer in the room.

Ford requested additional safety measures. Her attorney says she's received a number of death threats

She said she is willing to testify at earliest on Thursday.

She has requested that Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge be subpoenaed to testify, a move that a committee staffer said was unlikely because it is not traditional for a committee to subpoena for nominations. Ford says Judge was in the room, but Judge has denied the incident took place when they were all high school students.

Kavanaugh has offered to testify "as soon as possible, so that I can clear my name," he wrote in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Thursday. He says he is willing to appear before the committee Monday to deny the allegations lodged against him.

It's unclear whether that would change after Ford's attorneys spoke with the committee.

Contributing: Christal Hayes

