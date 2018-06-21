24. Kroger • % of shoppers visiting in April: 11.1% • % of grocery store shoppers: 14.4% • # of U.S. stores: 2,782 • Annual revenue: $122.7 billion ALSO READ: Hottest Businesses to Franchise in America

Kroger reported a $2 billion profit Thursday for its first quarter, reaping a windfall from the sale of its convenience store business.

Excluding its $1.8 billion profit from the sale of its business, Kroger netted a $626 million profit.

Total sales rose 3.4 percent to $37.5 billion. Identical-store sales in supermarkets excluding fuel increased 1.4 percent during the fiscal quarter ended May 26.

"We are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans for the year and our long-term vision," said CEO Rodney McMullen.

Kroger raised the low end of its net earnings guidance for the fiscal year from a range of $3.59 to $3.79 per diluted share to a range of $3.64 to $3.79.

Wall Street analysts had forecast Kroger would generate $560 million in profits before one-time items and notch $37 billion in sales for the quarter.

Last year, Kroger reported a $303 million profit on $36.3 billion in sales for the same quarter.

Share prices were up as much as 10 percent in pre-market trading.

