Franciscan Renewal Center labyrinth photos Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. A heart near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. The labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. A dove takes flight near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Desert wildflowers near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Michelle Spence of Phoenix pauses in the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. A statue near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. A cactus near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center. Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks in the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018, at the Franciscan Renewal Center.

Michelle Spence of Phoenix walks the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center.

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

People are continually engaged with smartphones and other devices that tether them to all the stresses and dramas of the world. But a little peace may be just a few steps away.

Relief can come in the form of a labyrinth.

Throughout Arizona, in locations public and private, out in the open or tucked away, there are labyrinths where those who choose to walk the winding paths can clear their minds, let go of stress and find a little tranquility even in the bustle of the city.

There are more than 100 labyrinths in Arizona, according to the World-wide Labyrinth Locator website.

Mary Ann Walsh of Scottsdale walks the labyrinth at the Franciscan Renewal Center to find some peace and quiet. It's located toward the rear of the Scottsdale campus with views of the nearby mountains.

“Do you feel like you’re on Lincoln Drive back here?” Walsh said. “Not at all. It’s like being transported to a different place. It’s so peaceful here.”

Walsh said she walks the labyrinth for a variety of reasons.

“Sometimes I’ll go in with an intention,” she said. “Maybe a question that I need an answer to. Maybe a problem to solve.”

A labyrinth history lesson

A statue near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center.

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Labyrinths have been around for more than 4,000 years, according to the Labyrinth Society. They have been used as symbols, a space for walking meditation, dance and other rituals. They have been a part of societies throughout the world including Native American cultures, ancient Greece and in Christianity.

Labyrinths have appeared in so many cultures dating back thousands of years that it’s difficult to pinpoint their origins.

Patricia Lee, a spokeswoman for the Franciscan Renewal Center, said labyrinths were used as a substitute for visiting religious sites.

“Historically, people who couldn’t travel to religious sites used labyrinths as sort of a walking pilgrimage,” Lee said. “Today, people of all faiths and no faith come here to walk the labyrinth to find peace from everyday stressors. Some use it as a form of contemplative prayer. It’s an invitation to slow your pace, quiet your thoughts and center yourself.”

The labyrinth at the Franciscan Renewal Center is about 40 years old and is complemented by other meditative spaces on the grounds, including a desert walk and a meditation chapel.

Difference between a labyrinth and a maze

Desert wildflowers near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center.

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Though the word labyrinth was used in Greek mythology to describe a confusing maze that contained a monster, the Minotaur, labyrinths are not used to confound people today.

Labyrinths are not mazes. There can be varying complexity to the number of circuits you can walk while in one, but there is just one path to be taken. It’s not a puzzle to be solved.

The path will lead you to the center and out again. There are no dead ends.

You can walk a labyrinth to meditate, pray, focus your thoughts or empty your mind.

“I think it is whatever you bring to it,” Walsh said.

Labyrinth etiquette: Don't ruin the vibe

The labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center.

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Bring your best self when you enter a labyrinth. In other words, be respectful of the space and other people in it.

Let people pass if they happen to be walking faster than you. If you need to pass someone, do so quietly. There are no hard-and-fast rules such as always passing on the left.

If you want to be in the labyrinth alone, just wait for the other users to leave. Use the time as an opportunity to focus your intention.

“We don’t have road rage in a labyrinth,” Lee said. “You’re there to find peace and tranquility. So if the person in front of you stops, you stop. Or you can wait until everyone else is done if you just want to do it yourself.

“Several people can be in the labyrinth at once, but it’s always respectful.”

Plan your own labyrinth walk

A heart near the labyrinth on Oct. 31, 2018 at the Franciscan Renewal Center.

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Here are a dozen labyrinths throughout Arizona, including location and type. Most are open to the public, but it's a good idea to contact the site first to make sure it's open when you want to visit. Find a complete list of labrynths around the U.S. and Canada at labyrinthlocator.com/locate-a-labyrinth.

Angel Valley Sedona: 13513 Angel Valley Road, Cornville (southwest of Sedona). Classical seven-circuit design. Call for appointment. 928-634-1320, www.angelvalleysedona.com.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park: 37615 U.S. 60, Superior. Classical seven-circuit design. Park admission is $15 per person, $5 for ages 5-12. 520-689-2811, azstateparks.com/boyce-thompson.

Flagstaff Community Labyrinth (aka Roadside Labyrinth): 781 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. Medieval Gossembrot pattern. Open to the public. www.flagstafflabyrinth.com.

Foothills Christian Church: 3951 W. Happy Valley Road, Glendale. Classical seven-circuit design. Open to the public and wheelchair-accessible. 623-516-9192, foothillsdisciples.com/welcome.

The Fountains United Methodist Church: 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills. Classical design. Open to the public. 480-837-7627, www.thefountainsumc.org/outreach/the-labyrinth.

Franciscan Renewal Center: 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale. Classical design. Open to the public from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 480-948-7460, thecasa.org/2010/10/a-quiet-place.

Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park: 400 S. Power Road, Mesa. Classical. Open to the public. 480-830-4422, mariposagardens.com.

Morris K. Udall Regional Park: 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson. Classical Man in the Maze style. Open to the public. 520-791-4931, www.tucsonaz.gov/parks/MorrisKUdallCenter.

Spirit in the Desert: 7415 E. Elbow Bend, Carefree. Medieval Chartres replica. Open to the public. 480-488-5218, spiritinthedesert.org.

Superstition Mountain Museum: 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. Hopi style. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 480-983-4888, superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

Triangle L Ranch: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Classical seven-circuit concentric. Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 520- 623-6732, www.trianglelranch.com/sculpture-park.

Unity Church of Prescott: 145 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott. Medieval Chartres type. Open to the public. 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org.

If you can't make it to one of these locations but want to find a little peace wherever you are, try the Labyrinth Society's virtual labyrinth at labyrinthsociety.org/virtual-labyrinth-walk.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com