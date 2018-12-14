Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

This year 's Kennedy Center honorees are (standing, left to right) Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire. Sitting left to right: Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire, and Philip Glass

Michele Crowe, CBS

TV

Tune in: The 41st annual “Kennedy Center Honors” airs on CBS Wednesday at 8 EST/PST. This year’s honorees are singers Cher and Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The co-creators of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” including star Lin-Manuel Miranda, will receive a special Kennedy Center honor for groundbreaking work. Presenters and performers include Kelly Clarkson, Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste and Cyndi Lauper.

Film

Go to: “On the Basis of Sex” opens nationwide Tuesday. The film, which tells the story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s early legal career, stars Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates.

Richie Merritt (R) and Matthew McConaughey star in 'White Boy Rick.'

Scott Garfield, Columbia Pictures/Studio 8

DVD/Blu-ray

View: "White Boy Rick" is out Tuesday. The film follows teen Ricky Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt), who in the 1980s became the youngest person ever to be an informant for the FBI. The film also stars Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Eddie Marsan and Bruce Dern.

'Watership Down,' based on the novel by Richard Adams, premieres on Netflix.

Netflix

Streaming

Watch: New this week on Netflix is the four-part animated adaptation of “Watership Down,” based on the novel by Richard Adams. Set in southern England, the tale “follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man and the certain destruction of their home.”

Lady Gaga begins her Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater this week

Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MUSIC

Listen: Lady Gaga hits Las Vegas for her year-long residency at the Park Theater on Friday. The 27-show slate features two different shows: “Lady Gaga Enigma,” in which the star presents her pop hits, and “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano,” where she will perform stripped-down versions of her songs along with those from the Great American Songbook.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com