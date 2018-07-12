— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Christmas is just a few days away, and you haven't bought all (or maybe any?) of your gifts yet. Okay, that doesn't sound great, but don't panic—there are still a ton of wonderful gifts available on Amazon, the king of expedited shipping, that can make it to your doorstep in time for the big day.

Lucky for you, many of our favorite products here at Reviewed are their lowest prices of the season. But don't wait too much longer—it's crunch time, and these products are selling out quick!

1. For the fitness addict: Fitbit Charge 3

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Fitbit Charge 3

With their ability to track your steps, sleep, heart rate, and activity, Fitbits have been one of the most popular gifts for years. This year, we recommend the Fitbit Charge 3, which is the best fitness tracker we’ve ever tested. It's now waterproof and has an upgraded battery life, making it even more suitable for an active lifestyle.

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 from Amazon for $128.96

2. For the music lover: Sonos One

Best tech gifts of 2018: Sonos One

Music lovers and tech-savvy entertainers alike absolutely need the Sonos One in their home. It’s fully compatible with Alexa, but packed with the high speaker quality we've come to expect from Sonos. Plus, it can interface with other Sonos speakers for seamless music throughout the home.

Get the Sonos One from Amazon for $199

3. For the tired hosts: Eufy RoboVac 11s

Cross one chore off your list without lifting a finger.

We all hate vacuuming, right? Anyone with floors would appreciate getting a robot vacuum to do the dirty work for them before deep cleaning, especially right after the stress of the holidays. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is our favorite affordable robot vacuum because of its impressive dirt pickup and quiet operation. The slim profile also makes it easier to reach every nook and cranny.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s at Amazon for $219.99

4. For the one trying to cook more in the new year: Instant Pot Smart Wifi

The Instant Pot multi-cooker

Whether your recipient loves cooking or hates it, they need an Instant Pot. With all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, anyone who cooks at home will love trying out new recipes on this popular kitchen gadget.

The newly released (and currently discounted) Smart Wifi is our favorite Instant Pot model—with added WiFi connectivity that let's you set, run, and monitor your Instant Pot from anywhere. It's basically like having a robot make your dinner for you.

Get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Qt Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $90.00

5. For the one who uses an HDMI cable to watch Netflix: Roku Ultra

The best gifts for men: Roku Ultra

When we tested the best streaming devices, the Roku Ultra stood above the competition as the one to buy. Your dad, your mom, and your brother all love watching their Netflix and Hulu, and with the Roku Ultra, they can watch their favorite shows and movies in 4K and HDR, too. We love Roku's simple platform and the remote control is by far the easiest to use of all the devices we tested, meaning you can even gift it to a less-than-tech savvy relative without worry.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device on Amazon for $73.58

6. For the one who is always stressed: InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser

Because who doesn't like a good smelling home?

People are obsessed with essential oil diffusers. And why wouldn’t they be? They transform your home with good smells and good vibes. Shopping for someone who is always stressed (hello hi, that's me)? Bring peace and happiness into their life this holiday season with our favorite oil diffuser.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser on Amazon for $15.99

7. For the one who'd lose their head if it wasn't attached: Tile Trackers

Where did I leave my keys again?

We love the Tile, a small tracking device that you can attach to your most important—or most often forgotten—personal items (think: keys, wallet, purse, luggage, laptop bike, etc.) You can use an app on your phone to track your Tiles—but you can also use the Tile to track your phone if (read: when) you lose it. One main user gripe has been that its battery life gives out after a year—but luckily, Tile just released replaceable batteries for these little life savers.

Get four Tile trackers on Amazon for $59.99

8. For the one who needs a full 8 hours: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Sweet dreams at any time of day.

This is the best sleep mask we've tested. It feels like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes and it won’t fall off in the middle of the night, thanks to its adjustable Velcro strap. The contoured design doesn’t put pressure on eyes, so you can actually blink while wearing it, which is great for those mid-day travel naps. You'll wake up well-rested (and in complete darkness).

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask on Amazon for $11.95

9. For the aspiring chef: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife

The best gifts for men: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-inch Chef's Knife

Ask any chef or serious cook: an 8-inch Chef’s Knife is a must-have. This Henckels model is almost universally praised by online shoppers and won our roundup of the best chef’s knives, easily slicing through the competition in our testing. If you want something to go with it, I personally love the $50 Epicurean Gourmet Series cutting board, which is beautiful, functional, excelled in our testing, and is even dishwasher-safe.

Get the Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife at Amazon for $139.95

10. For the new homeowner: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Camera

The best gifts for men: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor Security Camera

As someone who just got the keys to my first home, there’s one thing I wish I had at all times: a wireless camera to keep an eye on things. The Logitech Circle 2 is the best pick, as it ran away with our roundup of the best smart indoor security cameras. It’s affordable, easy to use, comes with free 24-hour storage, works indoors and out, and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google.

Get the Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera at Amazon for $119.99

11. For the movie aficionado: TCL 6 Series Roku TV

The 25 best last-minute gifts on Amazon: TCL 6 Series

The TCL 6 Series is simply jaw-dropping. It has 4K and HDR compatibility, awesome picture quality, and even Roku's streaming platform built right in. It’s not only the best TV under $1,000 we’ve tested this year, it’s way under that limit. You can get a 55-inch model for just $650, and the 65-inch version is below the $1,000 mark too.

Get the 55-inch TCL 6 Series Roku TV from Amazon for $649.97

12. For the frequent flyer: Sony 1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

The best luxury gifts of 2018: Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

While Bose’s excellent Quiet Comfort headphones have owned the noise cancelling space for years, Sony is the new champ in town. Now widely regarded as the best all-around noise cancelling headphones you can get, the Sony 1000XM3s offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully, and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides, or just working at your desk.

Get the Sony 1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon for $348

13. For the one who one who misses the '90s (or the kid who doesn't remember them): Nintendo Switch

Best gifts for kids of 2018: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch took a little time to get going, but it’s been out awhile now and there is a long list of new and classic games available for it. Whether you’re buying for a young gamer looking for family-friendly titles, a young person who wants to play the latest and greatest, or a classic gamer jonesing for a nostalgia fix, the Switch has it all.

Get the Nintendo Switch at Amazon for $299.00

14. For beards of all shapes and sizes: Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer

Best gifts for dad: Wahl Lithium Ion+ beard trimmer

The Wahl Clippers Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer won our roundup of the best beard trimmers, with its top-notch battery life, trimming ability, and professional-quality build. It’s not waterproof, but it is easy to keep clean, so if you’re buying for someone with a beard, they’ll appreciate this one.

Get the Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer at Amazon for $59.94

15. For the coffee lover: SterlingPro Double Wall French Press

Best kitchen gifts of 2018: SterlingPro French Press

If you’re buying for someone who really loves coffee, the Sterling Double Wall French Press is perfect. It is double insulated so it keeps coffee nice and hot, it looks fantastic, it works for everything from frothed milk to hot chocolate, it's dishwasher safe, and it's the best French press we've ever tested. Best of all, it’s about a third the price of many other stainless steel French presses, meaning it’ll feel like your gift cost way more than it actually does.

Get the SterlingPro Double Wall French Press at Amazon for $29.95

16. For the child at heart: Potensic T25 Drone

The best electronics of 2018: Potensic drone

Most high-quality drones will cost you $500 and up, which can be pricey if you aren’t sure you are going to get a lot of use out of it. The Potensic T25 is our favorite drone under $200, making it an awesome way to practice flying (and crashing), without spending a ton of money. Despite the price, you’re still getting an included 1080p camera and smart features like hovering, decent battery life, and a “Follow Me” mode.

Get the Potensic T25 at Amazon for $189.99

17. For the jetsetter: Samsonite Mightlight 2

Travel in style!

If you’re picking a gift for someone who spends a ton of time flying, our favorite carry-on is the Samsonite Mightlight 2. It’s expertly designed, durable, fits easily inside carry-on compartments, and has amazingly smooth wheels that glide over even cracked pavement with ease.

Get the Samsonite Mightlight 2 at Amazon for $149.99

18. For the experimental home chef: Anova Nano Immersion Circulator

Anova Nano Immersion Circulator

If you’re looking to learn how to cook sous vide, the Anova Nano Immersion Circulator is a smaller, but no less effective version of our original favorite, the Anova Immersion Circulator, the #1 sous vide machine on Amazon with a 4-star rating and over 4,400 user reviews. Our preliminary testing indicates that the Nano is just as accurate where temperature regulation is concerned, and it looks to be every bit as successful as the original.

Get the Anova Nano Culinary Precision Cooker on Amazon for $64.00

19. For the wordsmith: Scrabble Deluxe Wooden Edition

Deluxe Scrabble board

We think Scrabble is an almost-perfect game, and if you’re buying for someone who agrees, then this deluxe set from Winning Solutions is sure to be among their favorite possessions for a long time. It features a foil-stamped board with a raised grid to hold the letters in place, built-in storage compartments to hold all the pieces, and a mahogany finish that’s nice enough you can leave the game out and use it as a decorative piece.

If other classic board games are more his style, then check out Winning Solutions’ other products like deluxe versions of Monopoly, Clue, and bookshelf-style versions of other classic games.

Get the Scrabble Deluxe Wooden Edition at Amazon for $109.99

20. For the wine lover: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Best gifts for women 2018: Corkcicle Wine Tumbler

For the wine drinker on-the-go. I’m just kidding. This is actually great for ALL wine drinkers—not just busy ones. Keep their glass full and cold this holiday season with Corkcicle’s stylish stemless wine thermos (that is a mouthful—also, no pun intended, again). It comes in many colors including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass on Amazon for $24.95

21. For the serious runner: Garmin Forerunner 235 Running Watch

Best gifts for runners 2018: Garmin Forerunner 235

Our resident marathoner recommends this Garmin smart watch for the runner in your life. With 4-stars from over 1,500 reviewers, it’s a favorite in the community. Whether they’re training for something or not, if you know someone who is serious about fitness, they will lovethis gift.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch on Amazon for $199.99

22. For the espresso addict: Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine

The best single-serve espresso makers of 2017

Even if they already have a coffee maker, an espresso machine will be her best upgrade of 2018. Not only does it make a great espresso, but the machine itself is gorgeous. It won our Best Overall award when we tested espresso machines, so we recommend getting this device as a gift.

Get the Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine on Amazon for $173.96

23. For the one who's always on the go: Zojirushi Travel Mug

Only the black model is on sale, but we love this travel mug in any color!

Earlier this year, we threw a handful of the most popular travel mugs in a good ol' fashioned cage match. When the dust settled, this stainless steel mug from Zojirushi emerged as the champion on our list of the best travel mugs you can buy.

We love how easy the Zojirushi mug is to use, and its temperature-retention abilities absolutely floored our tester, Sarah Zorn. The Zojirushi is available in a ridiculous amount of colors, too—perfect for the person in your life who's always on the move.

Get the 16 oz. Zojirushi Travel Mug on Amazon for $23.98

24. For the one brings their phone to the bathroom when they shower: JBL Waterproof Speaker

Best gifts under $50: JBL Clip 2 Bluetooth speaker

No company in the Bluetooth speaker game delivers quality products as consistently as JBL, and this mid-range waterproof speaker is a great example why. Its compact size, sturdy clip, and water-resistant design make it a great gift for friends and family members who spend time outdoors.

Although we haven't tested this particular model here at our office, we feel that JBL has earned a reputation among our staff as being a reliable manufacturer of speakers that sound superb and connect to pretty much all devices with ease.

Get the JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon for $46.99

25. For those who still put off cleaning: Ecovacs Deebot N79S

This robot will do your dirty work.

Robot vacuums aren’t enough to keep your whole place clean, but they do a good job of keeping it looking neat on days where you just don’t have the time. This model from Ecovacs did well in our robot vacuum testing and it has some fancier features like compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant, customizable schedules, and a “max mode” that increases cleaning power temporarily—all despite being one of the more affordable robot vacuums around.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S at Amazon for $159.99

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

