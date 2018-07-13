A cartoon baby blimp of President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England.

Matt Dunham, AP Images

The streets of London are lined with protesters rallying against President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom.

The Trumps arrived Thursday evening for a black-tie dinner. The couple were welcomed at the palace in Oxfordshire — about 60 miles outside of London — by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, before witnessing a performance by the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards military bands. Anti-Trump protesters lined the road up to the building, but it is unlikely the Trumps — who arrived via helicopter — saw them.

Tens of thousands of protesters plan to rally against Trump's four-day trip in London on Friday. Protests are also planned at locations including Windsor, where Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth II. Since the president will travel by helicopter to locations, it is unlikely he'll actually see the demonstrations.

In addition to the multiple marches planned, one group of anti-Trump protestors inflated a balloon of a baby 'Donald Trump' on the second day of the US President visit to the UK.

USA Today will be covering the events live in the player above on Friday.

