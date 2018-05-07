Queen Elizabeth thumb

UNITED KINGDOM -- President Trump and first lady Melania will meet Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Friday. This is a meeting Trump longed for according to the U.S. ambassador to Britain.



"I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well," Trump said in an interview with The Sun the day before the event. "If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman."

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with his British counterpart, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May a day after an explosive interview with a British tabloid.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, Trump injected himself into a British political landscape still feeling the aftershocks of a cabinet shakeup fueled by a growing rift over Brexit. He said he warned British Prime Minister Theresa May not to work toward a so-called "soft Brexit" that would maintain political and economic ties with the continent.

But Trump and May seemed to downplay the president's criticism while projecting a united working relationship during their comments at the prime minister's country retreat at Chequers

A number of protests are also ongoing surrounding Trump's visit including the flying of a 20-foot-tall balloon that is purported to be a baby President Trump holding a cellphone.



