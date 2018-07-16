Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany

HELSINKI -- President Donald Trump holds a summit Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. He has said he has “low expectations” for the meeting but he is under pressure to confront Putin over alleged interference by Moscow in the 2016 presidential election.

The two presidents are scheduled to meet one-on-one for 90 minutes on Monday. Trump and Putin will then have a larger meeting with other U.S. and Russian officials, and end the day with a joint press conference.

Putin has denied intervention in the 2016 election and Trump has taken the denials at face value. But he faces further pressure to confront Putin after a federal grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence agents in a plot to hack into the emails of Democratic campaign officials and leak those emails via Russian-sponsored web sites.

As the day progresses, every gesture, their distance during talks and their every facial expression will likely be analyzed for clues about the future of U.S.-Russian relations.

