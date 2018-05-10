Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. The procedural vote on the Kavanaugh nomination is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Win McNamee / POOL, EPA-EFE

The U.S. Senate will move forward with the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be elevated to the Supreme Court. The chamber voted 51-49 to move forward with President Donald Trump's nominee. A final vote on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination is expected as early as 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile a Senate debate ensues on the Senate floor.

Senators Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, waited until Friday to announce how they would vote. By the end of the day, there was a slim, 51-49 vote tally in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Collins' dramatic decision, laid out in a nearly 45-minute speech on the Senate floor Friday, pushed Republicans over the edge and became a turning point for Kavanaugh.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who is a reliable vote for Kavanaugh, will be walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding on Saturday and will not be available to vote. That could lead Republican leaders to delay the final vote on Kavanugh until Sunday or next week.

The Kavanaugh vote could also be a pivotal moment in next month's midterms. where control of Congress is up for grabs. A large reason Republicans voted for Trump was to put conservatives on the court.

USA Today will be providing live coverage in the player above of the Senate floor for the votes and debate on the Kavanaugh nomination.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com