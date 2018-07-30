President, Donald J. Trump, chats with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the G7 Leaders Summit.

President Donald Trump is hosting Italy's new prime minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House.

The two met for the first time at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, Canada back in June. President Trump raised eyebrows when he told reporters that Russia should be a part of the group. While many leaders voiced their concerns with the idea, Conte backed Trump's call to readmit Russia to the G-7.

Conte, a political outsider, was chosen as prime minister by his peers in parliament and appointed by the Italian president, rather than being elected. No party won a majority of the vote in the election, forcing parties to form a coalition government.

