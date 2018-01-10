"Look at the shark!" Those words failed to startle divers with the California Academy of Sciences, who were so engrossed with a newly discovered fish that they missed the massive shark hovering overhead.

The moment, captured in video from the academy, involved fish scientists Luiz Rocha and Hudson Pinheiro, who descended more than 400 feet into the Atlantic Ocean with dive safety officer (and cameraman) Mauritius Valente Bell, according to a caption to the video on YouTube.

As the scientists reveled in their finding of a Tosanoides aphrodite — a never-before-seen fish — Bell franticly tried to alert them of the sixgill shark right above them, according to the Verge.

"We call this clip 'that feeling when your science-obsessed colleagues won't look up long enough to notice the 8- to 10-foot shark directly overhead,'" the academy said on YouTube.

The divers brushed off Bell's frantic warnings, which felt less than urgent because the divers had "chipmunk voices courtesy (of) the helium in our divers' rebreather mix," the academy noted.

And while the pink-and-yellow fish found by scientists is remarkable, the sighting of a sixgill shark in the area was also a first, Pinheiro told the Verge, and "a sign that the ecosystem is still in a good shape."

The video was filmed off the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Archipelago, a group of tiny islands in the middle of the Atlantic between Brazil and West Africa.

The dive took place as part of the academy's Hope for Reefs initiative, which seeks "to research and restore critical coral reef systems."

