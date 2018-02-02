Tastes of Lafayette, La.
Silvia Bertolazzi and Rick Rowan have "created a little taste of Italy" in downtown Lafayette, La., at Carpe Diem! Gelato Espresso Bar, where they're both gelato chefs. "It's diverse," says Bertolazzi of Lafayette's food scene. "It's different cultures all melted together, making it creative, colorful and fresh."
No trip to Louisiana is complete without sampling some local boudin, pronounced "boodan" here. The dish typically consists of pulverized rice, pork, onions, peppers and seasonings stuffed into a sausage casing. For the real deal, head to Johnson's Boucaniere in the heart of downtown Lafayette, a stop along the state's Cajun Boudin Trail.
Wallace Johnson prepares fresh boudin for a customer at Johnson's Boucaniere, just as his kin have done since 1937 when his family opened a grocery store bearing their name. Johnson's Grocery closed in 2005 and gave way to Johnson's Boucaniere, owned by his daughter, Lori Walls, and son-in law, Greg Walls.
A crowd pleaser in these parts is the popular plate lunch, consisting of a main entree and two sides. In this case it's a serving of smoked sausage and tasso in red sauce over rice with sides of coleslaw and mac and cheese at Johnson's Boucaniere.
Bottles of Swamp Pop glisten in a refrigerator at Pop's Poboys in Lafayette, La. Swamp Pop was created by Lafayette natives and cousins, John Petersen and Collin Cormier, who use Louisiana cane sugar in their sodas. The drinks come in such flavors as Praline Cream Soda, Satsuma Fizz and Ponchatoula Pop Rouge, made with strawberries – Louisiana's state fruit.
While in Lafayette, La., take a sunrise swamp tour in the Atchafalaya Basin, America's largest and most complex swamp ecosystem. Glide past moss-draped cypress trees, where egrets perch out of reach of lingering alligators.
At Pop's Poboys in Lafayette, customers line up to order sandwiches listed on a chalkboard, then take a seat. The menu includes classics like this buttermilk-fried catfish po' boy enveloped in French bread and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Presley Ready pours an alcohol slushy at New Orleans Original Daiquiris in Lafayette, one of many drive-through frozen daiquiri joints in Louisiana. The container is considered closed by law if it has a lid that's not punctured by a straw.
Warm weather calls for snow-balls in Louisiana, where you can find them sold at stands throughout Lafayette. The simple treat is made with shaved ice and sugarcane syrup.
Southerners go nuts for pecans. "That's because you don't find pecan trees much above Missouri," says Bill Bowers, who offers 14 varieties at Classic Golden Pecans in Lafayette, La., including Cajun spice and praline.
At The Coffee Depot in Scott, La., beignets are made fresh each morning. Dough is flattened and cut into squares, then fried until air pockets form in the middle. They're sprinkled with a hearty dose of confectioners sugar and served warm.
Charles Lamotte holds a basket of beignets at The Coffee Depot. "Ours have a little bit of a crunch and are less doughy," Lamotte says of the deep-fried treats. "Almost everybody who comes in says ours are better than Cafe Du Monde's in New Orleans."
Creativity abounds in downtown Lafayette, La., where murals, street musicians and art galleries frame an equally colorful culinary scene.
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, a three-day event held every October, is a celebration of Acadian music, food and culture. Visitors experience several music stages, displays of fine arts and crafts, and lots of great eats at the Bayou Food Festival.
Musicians perform at Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, where Cajun and Zydeco music permeates the air beneath the sprawling oaks of Girard Park in Lafayette.
Art and crafts are a big part of the Festivals Acadiens et Creoles in Lafayette. The festival presents traditional and fine artists and craftspeople from across Louisiana.
Marie Ducote-Comeaux, owner of Cajun Food Tours, introduces visitors to the rich history (and deliciousness) of food in Louisiana's Cajun region. The 3.5-hour weekly tours sample Lafayette's traditional cuisine, such as crawfish, boudin, gumbo and cracklin'.
Just a breeze from the Gulf of Mexico, fresh fish is always in season in Lafayette. Randol's Seafood Restaurant's fresh catch is served here blackened on a bed of cabbage with onion rings and hush puppies.
Dancers hit the floor at Randol's, an upbeat seafood restaurant and dance hall owned by Frank Randol that's been going strong since 1971. Bring your dancing shoes, because Cajun and Zydeco musicians perform nightly.
Acoustic tunes strike the right note at Blue Moon Saloon and Guest House in Lafayette, La. Established in 2001, the bar is one of the top spots in the country for roots music and draws artists and music lovers from around the world. Wednesdays are reserved for "Cajun jam," in which anyone with an instrument can play.
Amy Gerald of Bon Temps Grill delivers what the restaurant calls "swamp-edge cuisine," including barbecue alligator, crab cakes and corn maque choux. "You're not going to find it anywhere else," Gerald says. "We take some of the Creole and some of the Cajun and mix it together."
The Shrimp Remoulade Cocktail at Bon Temps Grill consists of chilled, poached shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico that's tossed in a Cajun sauce. "We're so used to frying everything and serving it with white rice. It's delicious, but we're now using more lighter sauces and fresh vegetables," says Gerald.
Feast on Cajun cuisine at Blue Dog Cafe while surrounded by original works by the late pop artist George Rodrigue. The New Iberia, La., native gained notoriety in the 1990s for his paintings of indigo canines. The original location has been joined by another to the west, in Lake Charles, La.
Andouille sausage is a staple of Cajun cuisine. At Blue Dog Cafe, it's sliced, grilled and served with Creole dipping sauces. Make it a meal with seafood wontons and "Dirty-Dog" beans and rice.
La Cuisine de Maman, located in a historic Lafayette village called Vermilionville, serves authentic Cajun and Creole dishes such as chicken-and-sausage gumbo, po' boys and jambalaya.
Chicken-and-sausage gumbo is the real deal at La Cuisine de Maman. Gumbo is a rich stew that traces back to the 18th century and is symbolic of Cajun culture.
T-Coon's Restaurant is a local favorite in Cajun country. You'll find lots of regional favorites here, including red beans and rice, rabbit, courtbouillon and creamed, grilled catfish.
T-Coon's chef and founder David Billeaud refers to the food at his Lafayette restaurant as Zydeco, a mix of Creole and Cajun styles. Billeaud has created an all-purpose seasoning blend he calls "The Stuff" that represents this style of cuisine.
NuNu's Fresh Market produces 15 varieties of fresh sausages every day at its three locations in Cajun country. Chicken patties, stuffed brisket and pork, and a tasty house brand of Cajun seasoning also are popular items at the supermarket.
Avery Island, where Tabasco sauce is produced, attracts visitors with a 170-acre garden, guided bird tours and, of course, the Tabasco factory. The Tabasco Experience includes a stop at Restaurant 1868, which offers Cajun and other local dishes flavored with Tabasco sauce in a cafeteria-style setting.
Crawfish, freshwater crustaceans found in abundant measure amid the swamps and marshes of southern Louisiana, are an essential dish of the Lafayette area. Here, crawfish etouffee is in focus at Restaurant 1868.
Since 1868 the McIlhenny family has produced Tabasco sauce on Avery Island, a salt dome covered with pepper fields about an hour southeast of Lafayette. Tabasco’s range of eight tasty flavors is right at home with the region’s spicy Cajun and Creole cooking.
One taste that never gets old in Louisiana is that of a well-made crab cake. One hot spot for this delicacy in Lafayette is Charley G's, which specializes in grilling fresh seafood over a hardwood fire. Here executive chef Holly Goetting spoons tasso hash onto a plate of béchamel crab cakes with creole sage aioli.
The French Press is an apropos name for this New Orleans-inspired bistro inside a former print shop in downtown Lafayette. Chef Justin Girouard, a James Beard Award semifinalist, stamps artistry on every aspect of his tasteful space.
Breakfast steals the spotlight at The French Press, where traditional favorites receive a Cajun twist. This hearty helping of Cajun Benedict tops French bread with two poached eggs, boudin and chicken-and-andouille gumbo.
Prior to opening as a restaurant in 1981, Cafe Vermilionville served as an inn, infirmary, beauty shop, antique store, private residence and a bar in Lafayette. Its many lives have not only given this 1835-built home lots of character, but make it a fitting home for the bold Louisiana cuisine that's served inside.
The turtle soup at Cafe Vermilionville is prepared with alligator snapping turtle meat, blended in a roux-tomato base and served with sherry and eggs. "Everything is made from scratch," says co-owner Andrea Veron.
In downtown Lafayette, Pamplona Tapas Bar is modeled after Spanish small-plate eateries. Several traditional tapas, as well as assorted sandwiches and other small plates are served.
The Morcilla-Quail Egg plate consists of black boudin topped with a fried quail egg.
House-made sangria is one of the specialties at Pamplona Tapas Bar, in addition to classic cocktails such as the Crusta, which combines cognac, lemon juice and other flavorings, served in a sugar-rimmed glass, as prepared here by Ryan Soprano.
Daxx Thibodaux prepares oysters on the half shell at Don's Seafood in Lafayette. Don's has served authentic Cajun cuisine, including seafood and steaks, since 1934. There are now six Don's locations in southern Louisiana.
The Old Fashioned is the house cocktail at Don's Seafood, and the bartenders make potent Bloody Marys, pictured here. Don Landry opened his namesake shortly after the repeal of Prohibition, and the six-restaurant chain is still family owned and operated.
Cool drinks are on the menu at Fezzo's, a seafood, steakhouse and oyster bar with three locations in Cajun country. Here, bartender Trevor Viator prepares to serve house margaritas.
Ashlyn Kershaw offers a glass of Bayou Teche Brewing beer at the Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette. Wurst Biergarten is a communal gathering spot where visitors can enjoy a good variety of beer, live music and live comedy in an open-air market.
Cajun Brewing is the first microbrewer in Lafayette and provides free public tours on Saturday afternoons. Its limited number of brews includes Cajun Wit, a witbier made with citrus and coriander aromatics.
In Broussard, La., Parish Brewing Company has been around for only about a decade but has become the second-largest beer maker in the state. About 20 beers are available in its taproom, where customers can enjoy a flight of flavors or fill up their growlers.
Parish Brewing’s most popular beer is Canebrake, a wheat ale that uses Louisiana sugarcane to help produce its understated honey note. Sugarcane, first brought to Louisiana by Jesuit priests in the mid-18th century, is now a $2 billion industry in the state.
David C. Meaux, founder of Rank Wildcat Spirits, shows off some of his distillery's Sweet Crude Rum. The small-batch white rum uses locally sourced sugarcane. Rank Wildcat Spirits is the first fully licensed distiller in Acadiana.
Rêve Coffee Roasters specializes in creating unique blends including nitrogen-infused iced coffee that's poured from a tap and tastes like a dark stout beer.
Cajun Market Donut Company sprinkles on the sweetness with a huge variety of freshly baked, doughy sweets in Lafayette. In addition to doughnuts, you'll also find King Cakes, stuffed breads and kolaches, pastries with a dollop of fruit.
Poupart's Bakery bills itself as the only authentic French bakery in Acadiana. It offers up baked goods, soups, sandwiches and other lunch items. One of Poupart's specialties is the King Cake, both in traditional French style and designed for Mardi Gras, a slice of which is pictured here.

Lafayette, La., in the heart of Cajun country, requires but one contribution from its visitors: a healthy appetite.

For this swampy sliver of southern Louisiana is our nation's epicenter of Cajun spice: chicken-and-sausage gumbo, crawfish étouffée and corn maque choux. It's where boudin began, where catfish rule, where King Cake is king.

And where nobody rests on their laurels.

"There's always a whole new twist on something old," says Marie Ducote-Comeaux, who operates Cajun Food Tours in Lafayette. "One of the things that makes Cajun Cajun is that people have always adapted. As the natural resources change and people move in, we get new flavors."

Lafayette's chefs are bold, even brazen. That might seem to fly in the face of the history of Cajun country, first settled by exiled Nova Scotians in the mid-18th century. Influenced also by French, Germans, Scots and native Americans, the rich, sometimes zesty cuisine in Acadiana can be described as a melting pot of flavors past and present.

Having a distinctive blend of food, music and culture gives people a lot to feel happy about. In 2014, Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch named Lafayette the "Happiest City in America."

Visitors will find bliss in a crunchy catfish po' boy, a steaming plate of red beans and rice, or a sweet potato beignet.

"It's hard not to be happy when you're surrounded by coffee and gelato," says Rick Rowan of Carpe Diem! Gelato Espresso Bar in Lafayette.

So, laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll)! Here's to experiencing all the fine cuisine that Cajun country has to offer.

See the photos above for a tasting tour of Lafayette, La., and see more Louisiana flavors below.

Budget-friendly flavors of New Orleans
On a prime piece of real estate at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Street, Superior Seafood is the ideal place to hop off the streetcar line for an oyster happy hour.
A dozen Gulf oysters will set you back just $6; they’re 50-cents apiece everyday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The bivalves at Superior are locally sourced and delivered daily from nearby St. Bernard Parish, La.
Not only can you get a fine sandwich at Napoleon House, but this almost two-century-old building serves as a history lesson to accompany your lunch.
Piled high with cured meats and cheeses, then slathered with an olive spread and heated, the half-muffuletta will set you back $9.90 and can serve two people. Enjoy it in the breezy courtyard with an icy cold Pimm’s Cup.
District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew is an uptown sweet shop that sells more than just doughnuts.
The Blue Ribbon Chicken and Ham Biscuit comes with fried chicken breast, Nueske's Smoked Ham, melted Havarti cheese, honey spicy mustard and Szechuan pickles — all served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit for $6.
It may not be the reason you come to New Orleans, but locals love the hot dogs at Dat Dog. With a quirky variety of sausages (some made from alligator or crawfish) and more than 30 toppings, the wieners are not only unique -- they're tasty. The vegan dogs are awesome, too.
The Blue Dat Burger dog is a rolled beef patty (proteins in “tubular” form) topped with with blue cheese, grilled onions, bacon and barbecue sauce for $7.95.
It may be in a strip mall, but MoPho is magic. Chef Michael Gulotta, winner of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef in 2016, takes Vietnamese fare and gives it a Creole twist.
The non-traditional, but equally delicious veggie pho is made with roasted tofu, mushrooms, grilled greens and roasted eggplant for $9.
Open 24 hours in City Park, Morning Call Coffee Stand has been serving café au lait and beignets to the city of New Orleans since 1870.
The rich chicory coffee pairs perfectly with the fried donuts, generously dusted with powdered sugar. A beignet and small café au lait cost $2.20, or you can get three beignets for the same price.
Salon Restaurant by Sucre, the brainchild of chef Tariq Hanna of Sucre sweets fame, is situated in a stunning French Quarter building, where you’ll want to snag a balcony seat for prime people watching.
The happy hour $6 Gorgonzola Oyster Dip is swirled with artichoke hearts, fresh oysters and gorgonzola cheese, served with a crusty baguette.
This Irish Channel dive bar isn’t much to look at, but the back of the building is home to a small restaurant, where you can find some of the best po' boys in New Orleans.
Parasols is known for the fall-apart roast beef po' boy, a debris-filled sandwich soaked with gravy and served on toasted bread. Order it dressed to sound like a local, for $8.
Arguably the best burger in New Orleans, The Company Burger now has two locations (downtown and Freret St.) serving high-quality burgers, shakes, and of course, cocktails.
The Company Burger is the restaurant’s signature item, made with two thin Creekstone Farms beef patties that are ground and cut in house. Topped with melted cheese, the burgers are stacked with red onion and house-made pickles. And the mayo bar is just a bonus for the $8.75 price tag.
In the Bywater neighborhood, two New Yorkers started Pizza Delicious to bring good pizza to New Orleans. And they succeeded.
A slice of cheese pizza runs $2.25, and you can get two and a PBR for just $7.
Restaurants and bars celebrate New Orleans' tricentennial
There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans.
The five-course dinner, hosted by chef Slade Rushing, pairs original New Orleans libations and boutique wines with legendary dishes like Bananas a L’Archestrate and Crayfish a la Bordelaise.
In addition to the dinner, Brennan’s Restaurant has published its first children's book that tells the tale of 300 years of New Orleans history: 'A Topsy-Turvy History of New Orleans & Ten Tiny Turtles'.
In the International House Hotel, LOA bar is known for its inventive cocktail menu.
Creative director Alan Walter has created an entire menu centered on the historical 300th anniversary of New Orleans.
The Jean Lafitte (pictured) will use forged Spanish Moss, and there’s a Haitian Sazerac that offers a Caribbean spin on the city’s favorite cocktail. “The drink comes together to be a wonderfully affectionate New Orleans Sazerac, and a Rum Sazerac at that, which is so much more 'New Orleans' than Rye; a cocktail for the northernmost Caribbean city,” Walter says.
In addition to the cocktail menu, a preserved Banksy graffiti mural named “Looters” will be displayed in the hotel to pay reverence to the 300th anniversary.
Ralph’s on the Park has created a bar menu that pays tribute to the 300th anniversary of New Orleans with nods to the restaurant’s historic City Park Avenue building.
Ralph’s on the Park has created the Saux-Saux for the occasion, which is a take on the La Louisiane. Swirled with rye, Carpano, Chartreuse, Peychaud's and Herbsaint, the cocktail is an ode to Jean Marie Saux who first constructed the coffeehouse in the 900 City Park Avenue building in 1860.
In addition, there’s an Oak Fashioned, a twist on the Old Fashioned with bourbon, Luxardo cherry and orange, that’s served in a City Park oak-smoked glass.
In The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, Davenport Lounge is a favorite among visitors and locals for some of the city’s finest cocktails.
Bartender Kevin Londono has created a cocktail for the 300th anniversary, honoring the city’s diverse and multicultural history, with French, Spanish and American ingredients — a nod to the changing ownership during New Orleans’ formative years.
Londono’s cocktail is appropriately named The Tricentennial and is made with Spanish Vermouth, Hennessey XO, Sazerac Rye Whiskey, a dash of simple syrup, fresh lemon and an Herbsaint rinse.
Arguably the finest sweet shop in all New Orleans (and beyond) Sucre is an artisan dessert shop that sells everything from gelato and chocolates to sundaes and macarons.
Chef and co-founder Tariq Hanna is known for his innovative confections, especially for seasonal events. The 300th anniversary of New Orleans is no exception.
Hanna has created a Tricentennial Commemorative Chocolate Collection with eight specially made Meuniere chocolates. Each sweet treat is filled with white chocolate and brown butter folded into ganache, then covered in dark chocolate. The chocolate's exterior is splashed with black and gold and adorned with fleur de lis on the bottom, and a tricentennial logo wraps around Sucre’s signature green chocolate box.
One of the city’s most historic and celebrated restaurants, Arnaud’s is celebrating the tricentennial throughout the entire year.
Arnaud's will host private events and public affairs, like a Prohibition party (where alcohol is served in coffee cups) on May 10, and a ladies who lunch event (celebrating the founder’s daughter and former owner, Germaine C. Wells) in September.
Arnaud's chef Tommy DiGiovanni has created a dish to honor the celebration: Gulf Fish Grenobloise, a pan-seared fillet topped with sauce Grenobloise, and served with vegetable ragout.
Named for being “South of Bourbon,” SoBou is a sleek restaurant and cocktail bar in the French Quarter.
SoBou’s bar chef Laura Bellucci has created a cocktail that's especially made for sipping in celebration of the city’s tricentennial.
The concoction is a grilled Satsuma-infused Vieux Carré, French for Old Quarter and a nod to the original cocktail that was invented in the French Quarter. Bellucci adds the city’s famous citrus for a modern, celebratory spin.
Inside the stately Windsor Court Hotel, the Polo Club Lounge is the perfect spot for celebrating the 300th anniversary with a drink in hand.
The Bienville 300 will be added to the cocktail menu, paying homage to the father of New Orleans, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville. The tipple refers both to the tricentennial as well as the hotel’s address: 300 Gravier Street.
The beloved Commander’s Palace restaurant is celebrating 300 years of New Orleans with a special red, white and blue cocktail.
The Toast to the Tricentennial is made with Wheatley Vodka, whipped yogurt liqueur, Blue Cuaracao milk punch, and festive and fun red pop rocks.
Chef Isaac Toups of Toups South is commemorating NOLA’s 300th with a Tricentennial Prix Fixe, available for dinner service throughout January.
The two-course meal (priced at $30) will pay tribute to dishes from the 1700s, 1800s, 1900s and today. Expect items like an oyster Rockefeller soup or a Fernet Coke float.
DTB (chef Carl Schaubhut’s new restaurant that’s short for Down the Bayou) is celebrating the city’s tricentennial with a rotating menu of specialty drinks created by cocktail director Lu Brow.
Expect to see the Louisiana Cocktail, a playful spin on the Sazerac featuring sassafras-infused Sazerac rye, barrel-aged bitters, Balsam amaro and a pecan oil drizzle. More cocktails will include nods to the Brandy Milk Punch, Pimm’s Cup and Ramos Gin Fizz.
Louisiana’s most famous beer and original craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company, has created a new release in line with the tricentennial.
The Maison Blanc beer celebrates the French heritage with its name and has a mild, dry flavor with the characteristics of Sauvignon Blanc grapes. It can be found in stores now.
Cavan, a new-ish Coastal American restaurant in an 1883 mansion overlooking Magazine Street, is offering a menu to commemorate New Orleans’ tricentennial.
Chef Nathan Richard creates a prix fixe menu that features dishes that were served in New Orleans throughout the 1800s and early 1900s. Expect Chicken a la Marengo, named for Napoleon’s defeat of the Austrians in the Battle of Marengo; Shrimp Clemenceau, named for George Clemenceau, a French Prime Minister during World War I who was considered a hero to New Orleanian Creoles at the time; and Filet de Boeuf à la Robespierre, a mid-1800s dish grimly named to recall the guillotining of the influential Reign of Terror figure.
Cavan bar director Noelle Wilcox is offering pairing options to go with the menu, including the city’s original cocktails such as a Sazerac, the Ramos Gin Fizz and the Vieux Carre.
