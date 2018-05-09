A man repeatedly crashed his truck into the Fox 4 News television station in Dallas on Wednesday morning before exiting the vehicle and "ranting," according to local media reports.

Fox News 4 said on Twitter that the man jumped out of his truck and yelled about "high treason" and law enforcement before being taken into custody. The incident prompted an evacuation of the building.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Images of the crash scene included broken windows and hundreds of flyers scattered on the ground.

Very unsettling waking up to this. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/HPFxEDi2Nc — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 5, 2018

A Dallas police spokesperson said the man was upset about an officer-involved shooting somewhere else and was not necessarily targeting the television station, Fox 4 News reported. The flyers were "mostly rambling."

Police spokesperson tells @GoodDayFox4 suspect was upset over some sort of officer-involved shooting, but does not appear he was targeting media. — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) September 5, 2018

The man was seen placing boxes next to the building's side door, and a bomb squad arrived on the scene to investigate after the man left behind a suspicious bag.

No injuries were reported, and the man will reportedly be charged with criminal mischief.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks and threats on news organizations. In June, five people died in a shooting attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

And last Thursday, a man was charged with making violent threats to employees at the Boston Globe, calling it the "enemy of the people" – a phrase repeatedly used by President Donald Trump to attack the news media.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com