French police officers guard the area after a knife attack Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 in Trappes, west of Paris. A man flagged by French authorities as a suspected radical killed his mother and sister and seriously injured another woman in a knife attack Thursday that was quickly claimed by the Islamic State group.

AP

A man with "severe psychiatric problems" fatally stabbed his mother and sister and seriously wounded another woman west of Paris on Thursday, the French interior minister said. The attacker was shot dead by police.

France's Gerard Collomb said prosecutors are not treating the attack as terrorism. He said the attacker had serious mental health issues, although he had also been flagged for glorifying terrorism.

Collomb said the man killed his mother at home and stabbed the others outside in Trappes, a suburb in western Paris.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack on its Aamaq news agency. The terrorist group has a history of opportunistically claiming attacks.

There have been a number of high-profile terror attacks in Paris and other locations in France in recent years, many of them claimed by ISIS.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com