WASHINGTON – Sen. Marco Rubio condemned China on Monday as a nation that "burns Bibles, ransacks Christian churches" and forces Muslims into internment camps.

Rubio, R-Fla, was reacting to stories by Tthe Associated Press and others that the Chinese government is escalating its crackdown on religion by burning Bibles, closing churches, and ordering Christians to renounce their faith and pledge their loyalty to the atheistic Communist Party.

China is cracking down on all religions. AP reported that an estimated 1 million Uighurs and other members of Muslim minority groups have been arbitrarily detained in indoctrination camps where they are forced to denounce Islam.

Rubio, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been a frequent critic of China, arguing that the country should be held accountable for its human rights abuses.

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal last month, Rubio said the Chinese government is brutally repressing Muslims and "American leaders must find the political will to confront this evil."

A look at Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio
01 / 56
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Aug. 2, 2017.
02 / 56
Trump shakes hands with Sen. John Barrasso alongside Rubio at a lunch with members of Congress on the Obamacare repeal legislation in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 19, 2017.
03 / 56
Rubio speaks to reporters on his way to a closed-door Senate GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill on June 27, 2017.
04 / 56
Rubio walks to the podium to speak before the arrival of President Trump at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on June 16, 2017.
05 / 56
Rubio and Sen. Ben Cardin speak to the media about the chemical attack in Syria on April 5, 2017.
06 / 56
Rubio greets Ben Carson before his confirmation hearing to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development on Jan. 12, 2017.
07 / 56
Rubio and Sen. John McCain walk to the Senate Republican leadership election on Capitol Hill on Nov. 16, 2016.
08 / 56
With his family by his side, Rubio speaks during his election watch party in Miami on Nov. 8, 2016.
09 / 56
Rubio greets supporters after early voting at the West Miami Community Center in West Miami, Fla., on Oct. 31, 2016.
10 / 56
Rubio takes part in a Senate debate with Rep. Patrick Murphy, D-Fla., at the University of Central Florida on Oct. 17, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
11 / 56
Rubio greets supporters at a primary party on Aug. 30, 2016, in Kissimmee, Fla.
12 / 56
President Obama and Rubio arrive at Orlando International Airport on June 16, 2016, to meet with the families of victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.
13 / 56
Rubio speaks at the Hudson Institute on May 10, 2016, in Washington.
14 / 56
Rubio, flanked by his family, speaks at a primary night rally on March 15, 2016, in Miami, where he announced he was ending his presidential bid.
15 / 56
Rubio participates in a presidential campaign event in Melbourne, Fla., on March 14, 2016.
16 / 56
CORAL GABLES, FL -Then-GOP presidential candidates, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Donald Trump chat during a commercial break during a presidential debate last year.
17 / 56
Rubio speaks to supporters during a rally at Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Fla., on March 7, 2016.
18 / 56
Rubio speaks at a rally at the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on Feb. 21, 2016, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
19 / 56
Rubio and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley celebrate after Rubio addressed supporters at a primary night event on Feb. 20, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
20 / 56
Rubio makes a quick exit after voting on the Senate floor on Feb. 10, 2016, in Washington.
21 / 56
Rubio gestures to the crowd as he arrives, followed by his daughters Amanda, 15, and Daniella, 13, at his primary night rally at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 9, 2016.
22 / 56
Rubio greets supporters as he leaves the stage with his family at his campaign party in the Iowa Ballroom at the Marriott in downtown Des Moines on Iowa caucus night.
23 / 56
Rubio speaks during a town hall in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 26, 2016.
24 / 56
Rubio participates in the Fox Business Network Republican debate at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on Jan. 14, 2016 in North Charleston, S.C.
25 / 56
Rubio speaks during a town hall in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 26, 2016.
26 / 56
Rubio gestures to the crowd as he arrives, followed by his daughters Amanda, 15, and Daniella, 13, at his primary night rally at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 9, 2016.
27 / 56
Rubio speaks during a town hall at the VFW on Nov. 30, 2015, in Laconia, N.H.
28 / 56
Rubio smiles while giving closing remarks at the fourth Republican debate on Nov. 10, 2015, in Milwaukee.
29 / 56
Rubio files paperwork for the New Hampshire primary on Nov. 5, 2015 in Concord, N.H.
30 / 56
Jeb Bush, left, speaks as Rubio looks on during the third Republican debate on Oct. 28, 2015, in Boulder, Colo.
31 / 56
Rubio gestures to the crowd as he arrives, followed by his daughters Amanda, 15, and Daniella, 13, at his primary night rally at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 9, 2016.
32 / 56
Rubio and Ted Cruz take part in the second GOP primary debate at the Reagan Library on Sept. 16, 2015, in Simi Valley, Calif.
33 / 56
Rubio gestures to the crowd as he arrives, followed by his daughters Amanda, 15, and Daniella, 13, at his primary night rally at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 9, 2016.
34 / 56
Rubio mans the grill at the Iowa Pork Producers Pork Tent during the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 18, 2015, in Des Moines.
35 / 56
Chris Christie listens as Rubio makes a point during the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland.
36 / 56
Rubio questions Secretary of State John Kerry during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement on July 23, 2015.
37 / 56
Rubio gestures to the crowd as he arrives, followed by his daughters Amanda, 15, and Daniella, 13, at his primary night rally at the Radisson Hotel in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 9, 2016.
38 / 56
Rubio waits to speak at a fundraiser for Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on June 6, 2015, in Boone, Iowa.
39 / 56
Rubio speaks during the Freedom Summit on May 9, 2015, in Greenville, S.C.
40 / 56
Rubio announces his presidential candidacy with his family at his side on April 13, 2015, at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida.
41 / 56
Rubio speaks during the 2015 Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference and Presidential Forum on March 10, 2015, in Washington.
42 / 56
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rubio talk before a news conference to introduce their proposal for an overhaul of the tax code on March 4, 2015.
43 / 56
Priebus addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 27, 2015.
44 / 56
Rubio, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, speaks to reporters following a Feb. 3, 2015, hearing on Cuba.
45 / 56
Rubio expresses his disappointment in President Obama's initiative to normalize relations between the U.S. and Cuba during a Dec. 17, 2014, news conference.
46 / 56
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., left, signs a book as Rubio greets a baby and mother before a Republican fundraiser on Oct. 14, 2014, in Fargo, N.D.
47 / 56
Rubio speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, on March 6, 2014, in National Harbor, Md.
48 / 56
Rubio is interviewed by USA TODAY's Susan Page in Washington on Feb. 11, 2014.
49 / 56
Rubio walks down a corridor after Republicans returned to the Capitol on Oct. 11, 2013, following their two-hour meeting at the White House with President Obama, trying to cobble together a bipartisan solution to a budget stalemate.
50 / 56
Conservative radio talk-show host Mike Siegel, left, interviews Rubio on April 18, 2013, in Washington.
51 / 56
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, speaks as Rubio and Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., listen during a news conference on immigration reform on April 18, 2013, on Capitol Hill.
52 / 56
Rubio talks with his son, Dominick, at the breakfast table as his other son, Anthony, eats his egg sandwich on June 8, 2012, at their home in West Miami.
53 / 56
Rubio campaigns with Mitt Romney on April 23, 2012, in Aston, Pa.
54 / 56
Rubio receives a call from his Democratic opponent, Rep. Kendrick Meek, who conceded the Florida Senate race on Nov. 2, 2010, in Coral Gables.
55 / 56
Rubio hugs his mother, Oria, after thanking his supporters on Nov. 2, 2010, in Coral Gables, Fla.
56 / 56
Marco Rubio, then the Florida House speaker, addresses the Florida delegation at the Minneapolis Airport Marriott on Sept. 3, 2008.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com