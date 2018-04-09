Martha Stewart is teaming up with well-known Las Vegas restaurants to bring foodies, locals and tourists a memorable tasting experience.

The Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience, presented by the USA TODAY Network and MGM Resorts International, will hit Vegas Oct. 13 from 1-4 p.m. PT at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The Las Vegas gourmet event, which is part of a 12-city culinary tour, allows attendees the opportunity to sample Vegas' fine food, wine, craft beer and spirits and to see the lifestyle expert and TV host in action as she prepares dishes and offers techniques for entertaining.

USA TODAY: Food & Wine Experience

Confirmed restaurants that will offer tastings at the Las Vegas event include MICHAEL MINA Bellagio, Harvest by Roy Ellamar, Rivea Las Vegas, Franklin Lounge, Della’s Kitchen, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak, ORTORO Robata Grill & Sushi, Tom’s Urban, THE Steak House and more.

During a Facebook live chat with USA TODAY, Stewart lauded the event as a prime destination for foodies.

"If you are especially interested in the chefs, you will have an opportunity to meet and taste the food of all the really fine chefs in the area, and that's very valuable because you’ll make new friends, you'll find new places to visit during the whole year," she said. "If you live in a place like Las Vegas, you'll absolutely want to try all these new restaurants, and it's very hard to get a sampling – you can’t just make a reservation and get a sample when you go. Here is your opportunity to sample the wares, the goods, the foods of the people in your city, and it is just extraordinary."

Beyond rubbing shoulders with celeb chefs and devouring food and drink, event attendees can also partake in a hands-on culinary experience at "The Grateful House," where they can make their own salsa, learn to decorate desserts and more. Grateful.co, host of the hands-on experience, is part of the USA TODAY Network.

Tickets for the Vegas event are currently available for purchase online. Tickets that include tastings of alcoholic beverages start at $85 for the pre-sale. Participants looking for face time with Stewart can purchase a "Meet Martha!" pass for $250, which includes a gift bag packed with Stewart swag and a meet and greet with her.

