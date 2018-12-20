WASHINGTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has been cleared by Justice Department ethics officers to oversee special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, an official said Thursday.

Whitaker's potential oversight had been questioned because he was sharply critical of the Mueller probe before he joined the department in 2017 as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Whitaker suggested the probe that began in May 2017 should end and that the department could starve it of funding.

Trump, who has also railed against the Mueller probe as an unjustified "witch hunt," fired Sessions after the midterm election in November and named Whitaker acting attorney general.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller in May 2017 after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey. Sessions recused himself because he had worked on Trump's campaign.

Rosenstein declined comment Thursday on Whitaker, but offered a strong defense of the Russia inquiry, asserting that it was being “handled appropriately.”

“This department operates under the rule of law without regard to partisan considerations," Rosenstein said.

Trump has nominated William Barr as attorney general, and he awaits Senate confirmation. Asked about a memo to the department that Barr wrote this year that was critical of the Mueller, Rosenstein defended Barr, saying that it reflected the opinion of the former attorney general who did not have the benefit of investigative information.

Rosenstein said he had not shared any details about the investigation with Barr.

“Bill Barr will be an outstanding attorney general when he is confirmed,” Rosenstein said.

Whitaker's elevation, despite not serving in a Senate-confirmed position at the department, also raised questions about his legitimacy. But Justice lawyers said he was authorized to lead the department.

Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., have tried repeatedly to expedite a Senate vote on legislation to protect Mueller from being fired. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has blocked a vote, saying the bill isn't needed.

More: DOJ: Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker 'unquestionably' authorized to lead department

More: Two Republican former AGs raise questions on Trump's naming Matthew Whitaker to lead Justice Department

More: Matthew Whitaker isn't acting like just a caretaker as interim attorney general

More: Mueller probe: Senate rejects expedited vote on bill to protect special counsel

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017. Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017. Mueller arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on April 21, 2016. He had been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests. James Comey talks with Mueller before he was officially sworn in as FBI director on Sept. 4, 2013. Mueller jokes with CIA Director John Brennan during his farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, 2013, in Washington. President Barack Obama, followed by Mueller, right, and his choice for Mueller's successor, Comey, left, walks toward the podium in the Rose Garden on June 21, 2013. Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 19, 2013, where he confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance. Mueller is sworn in on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2013, prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. Mueller and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listen to statements at a Senate Intelligence Committee open hearing on worldwide threats on Jan. 31, 2012. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Mueller and National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the terror threat to the U.S. Clapper speaks with Mueller during the launch of the strategy to combat transnational organized crime at the White House on July 25, 2011. Mueller speaks at a conference on domestic terrorism on Oct. 6, 2010. Obama speaks with Mueller during a meeting at FBI headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2009. Mueller is welcomed on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2009, by Sen. Arlen Specter, ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, prior to testifying before the committee's oversight hearing regarding the FBI. Mueller and Sen. Patrick Leahy chat ahead of Mueller's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17, 2008, on Capitol Hill. Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2008, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on world threats. Mueller prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2007, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI. Mueller answers questions from the media in Charlotte, N.C., on April 24, 2006. CIA Director Porter Goss, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Mueller testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on April 27, 2005. Mueller and Attorney General John Ashcroft exit a press briefing at the Department of Justice on Oct. 29, 2001. Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2001. President George W. Bush names Mueller the new director of the FBI at a Rose Garden ceremony on July 5, 2001.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com