McDonald's announced Quarter Pounders will be made of fresh beef in most U.S. restaurants by mid-2018.

Spending a lot of money on holiday shopping but still want to dine out? McDonald's has you covered.

The burger chain is bringing back its 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal on Friday for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

And if you've been wanting to try the Quarter Pounder with Cheese made with 100 percent fresh beef, which debuted this spring, now's your chance. McDonald's has added that to the deal menu.

Also part of the line-up are the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish and the 10-piece chicken McNuggets.

Then, come early January, McDonald's will also enhance its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

"Local markets and owner/operators will have the opportunity to offer delicious food and beverages at a compelling value on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, while also meeting the tastes and preferences of their local customers," the company said in a statement.

However, now that the 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal is returning, say goodbye to the $6 Classic Meal Deal, McDonald's said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Burger King offered a deal of its own — at McDonald's expense. Burger King sold its best-known burger, the Whopper, for a penny to people who placed their orders via the chain's app while at a McDonald's restaurant. The customers then had to go to a nearby Burger King to pick up their food.

"Our customers have told us value is important to them, so value continues to be key in sustaining our long-term growth," McDonald’s chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said. "With the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu and our new 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal, we’re providing our customers a strong everyday value platform through more local market flexibility, plus rotating deals."

The McDonald's isn't alone focusing on deal offers. Taco Bell, KFC, Arby's and the large national pizza chains, for example, all use them to attract and retain customers looking for the best value for their dining-out dollars.

According to fast-food industry experts, discount menus can increase the number of sales, plus get customers in the door who then spend money on non-deal items, too.

