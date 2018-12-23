WILMINGTON, Del. – Millions of people will be competing for a whopper of a Christmas present this year: The next Mega Millions drawing falls on Dec. 25.

With no winners in Friday night's drawing, the jackpot now stands at about $321 million ($193.7 million cash option), the lottery said in a press release Saturday.

The winning numbers on Friday were 10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 3X.

One Texas ticket is worth $1 million, while 17 tickets are worth $10,000.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018, Mega Millions said, including the $1.537 billion jackpot that created a frenzy in October. The winner of that prize, who bought a ticket in South Carolina, has not yet claimed it.

The only states that don't offer Mega Millions are Alaska, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the game's website.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are quite slim: 1 in 302,575,350.

