The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $415 million for the New Year's Day drawing after no one got all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

While no one took home the $370 million jackpot Friday, there were five $1 million winners who matched the five white balls from New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Also, one Match 5 winner in Washington had the Megaplier so they won $2 million.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 28 drawing were: 9 - 10 - 25 - 37 - 38 and Mega Ball: 21. The Megaplier was 2x.

The cash option for the next Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 1 will be an estimated $248.8 million, according to the lottery website.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rising steadily since lottery fever gripped the nation earlier this fall.

At $415 million, the New Year's Day drawing is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.

$1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, one winner in South Carolina

$656 million on March 30, 2012, three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

$648 million on Dec. 17, 2013, two winners in California and Georgia

$543 million on July 24, 2018, one winner in California

$536 million on July 8, 2016, one winner in Indiana

$533 million on March 30, 2018, one winner in New Jersey

$451 million on January 5, 2018, one winner in Florida

$415 million estimated for July 1, 2019 drawing

$414 million on March 18, 2014, two winners in Florida and Maryland

$393 million on Aug. 11, 2017, one winner in Illinois

