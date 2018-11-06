First lady Melania Trum in April 2017 during a visit to a charter school in Washington, DC.

First lady Melania Trump's return to public life after a three-week absence proceeds slowly: She made another public appearance Sunday night but didn't announce it until after it was over.

By Monday, she was back behind closed doors.

While President Trump was arriving in Singapore for an historic summit with North Korea, the first lady ventured solo Sunday night to Ford's Theatre in Washington (where President Lincoln was assassinated), gave a speech, presented an award, looked fabulous and then went home.

There was no advance announcement of her schedule. She was not accompanied by a White House pool of reporters and photographers, so there are no media pictures of her appearance.

Nobody outside the historic theater knew about it until shortly after 9:30 p.m., when an email from her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, showed up in reporters' in-boxes, and a tweet appeared on Trump's Twitter page.

Thank you @Fordstheatre & the talented performers for a special evening celebrating the arts & the legacy of former President Lincoln. Congratulations to @jacknicklaus & Sheila Johnson, the recipients of the Lincoln Medal! pic.twitter.com/EEJLhLn5qb — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 11, 2018

According to Grisham's statement, Trump was the honorary chair of the theater's annual gala in tribute to President Lincoln, who was shot in his seat in April 1865 while watching Our American Cousin.

Grisham's statement said the first lady delivered remarks after the night's performances and congratulated the recipients of this year’s Lincoln Medal, awarded to people whose work and achievements exemplify the legacy and character of the nation's 16th president.

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening,” Trump said according to her statement. “Tonight reminds all of us about the power the arts have in cultivating the American voice. Thank you to Ford’s Theatre Society for tonight, and your continued dedication to education and leadership in the arts; the impact they have on society is invaluable and something we will continue to cherish throughout time.”

Judging from the pictures Trump posted on Twitter, she was dressed in an Escada column gown in black, white and gold lame.

First Lady Melania Trump on stage during the annual gala at Ford's Theatre to honor President Lincoln's legacy, on June 4, 2017 in Washington.

There were no signs of her recent health trouble: She spent five days in the hospital in mid-May for a kidney procedure that kept her away from media cameras for a total of 27 days between May 10 and June 6. She did not accompany the president to Canada for the G7 summit nor to Singapore for the North Korea summit.

The president, before departing Friday on the trips, told reporters the reason she didn't go on either trip is that doctors told her she couldn't fly for a month. "She had a big operation, that was close to a four-hour operation," he said.

But why so shy about the Ford's Theatre event? No special reason, Grisham told USA TODAY; it wasn't an official FLOTUS event so she didn't feel comfortable announcing it in advance.

The first lady and the president attended the Ford's event last year, and there are media photos of her on stage, dressed in a silky Grecian-style gown.

Trump was unseen on Monday but another email from Grisham popped up in in-boxes, this one related to one of her signature causes: fighting the opioid epidemic under the aegis of her recently announced FLOTUS agenda, Be Best.

She thanked the Department of Health and Human Services for releasing information on how states can cover the cost of treating babies suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome, the painful withdrawal symptoms infants exposed to drugs in utero endure during their first few weeks of life.

Thank you @HHSGov & @CMSGov for all you do to protect our children. I encourage everyone to learn more about how your state can help protect our most vulnerable from the effects of opioid abuse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 11, 2018

"It is our responsibility to do all we can to ensure our most vulnerable are protected," Trump said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY. "I am proud to support HHS in its continued efforts to combat the opioid epidemic."

She linked to a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website that provides more information on how to help sick babies and their parents.

What else might be on Trump's schedule in coming days? Grisham hasn't said, and even before her hospitalization Trump didn't always announce her comings and goings in advance.

One royal date in her diary: She and the president will welcome Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the White House on June 19, according to an announcement last week from the president's press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

