Melania Trump, first lady of surprises, had another one Thursday when she donned a short trench coat with a startling message scrawled on the back for her unexpected visit to Texas to visit a migrant children's shelter.

"I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" read the white letters on the back of the jacket in military green, identified as a $39 item sold by Zara, according to The Daily Mail.

It seemed a contradictory message for Trump's mission to Texas where she hoped to demonstrate how much she cares about the migrant children separated from their parents and housed in shelters there. She said she wanted to learn more about how these children can be reunited with their parents "as quickly as possible."

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dismissed the idea there was anything wrong with the jacket, in an email to USA TODAY.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," Grisham said.

The pictures of Trump in the hooded jacket showed her boarding her jet (the FLOTUS plane is known as Executive One Foxtrot) at Andrews Air Force Base in suburban Washington Thursday morning. But it wasn't entirely clear what the white, paint stroke-style lettering said.

The reporters in the press pool that accompanied her apparently didn't see it; photographers did notice it and brought it up with Grisham later during her surprise visit to McAllen, Texas, to meet children separated from their migrant parents at the Texas border with Mexico.

By the time she arrived at the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, she had ditched the jacket. Underneath she wore white tight jeans, a white trench-style shirt, and white sneakers.

Grisham said any questions about her choice of jacket (it was raining heavily in McAllen when she arrived) are as inconsequential as the criticism on social media last year about the towering heels she wore to get on Air Force One when she traveled to Texas last year to see recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

She had changed into more sensible sneakers by the time she got off the plane in Texas but the Twitterverse had a field day sneering.

In fact, the first lady's sartorial choices have been fodder for several episodes of Twitter mocking, including the $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket she wore in Italy last year.

