First lady Melania Trump is causing another Twitter storm with her latest fashion choice.
While arriving in Washington, D.C., after trips to Iraq and Germany, the first lady stepped out in a green Prada peacoat and tight, tan leather pants Thursday. But some thought she wasn't wearing any pants at all.
The optical illusion-esque pants left Twitter users confused, filling the social media site with strong reactions to the look.
"Can someone tell me why @FLOTUS got off of Marine One without pants and shoes and wearing sunglasses at night? I’m legit curious," one user tweeted.
"@FLOTUS where are your pants? And sunglasses at night? Something isn’t right!" another said.
Others thought it looked like she was wearing a mini-skirt.
"Holy crap. That is a MINI, mini-skirt," another commented.
"@FLOTUS returns to Washington at night wearing sunglasses and a mini-skirt. WTH?" another tweeted.
The images also sparked more body double questions.
"It's nighttime. Why is she wearing sunglasses? Is that really Melania?" one user asked.
This isn't the first time the first lady's fashion choices have been picked apart by the public. In June, she was met with backlash after donning a short trench coat with a startling message scrawled on the back for her unexpected trip to Texas to visit a migrant children's shelter.
She was also slammed in October for wearing a white pith helmet during her visit to Africa, the style of which has historical links to colonial rule.
More: Twitter mocks Melania Trump's outfit in Egypt, compares her to Michael Jackson, Carmen Sandiego
More: Melania's white hat and suit earn Beyoncé, Olivia Pope comparisons from Twitter