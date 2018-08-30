WATCH LIVE
On Air 12:55PM
88
Temple, TX
Temple Weather Summary: 88 degrees
Menu
KCEN Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Driving Smart
What's on your radar
Sports
Latest Sports
Friday Night Lights
Features
Andy's Party on the Patio
At the Border
Contests
Community Calendar
DEALBOSS
Director's Chair
DIY
Food
Keepin' It Local
Magnify Money
Military Matters
Outstanding Educator
Rad-Cliffe Notes
Shop
Texas Today
Vote
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
TV listings
RSS Feeds
© 2018 KCEN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KCEN-TV. All Rights Reserved.