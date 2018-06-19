MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government on Tuesday condemned what it considers "cruel and inhumane" treatment of children from President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that separates some families at the border.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray said at a news conference that Mexico does not promote illegal migration, but it “cannot remain indifferent in the face of something that clearly represents a violation of human rights.”

Videgaray complained that "better coordination" was required between the U.S. agencies responsible for caring for the detained children and health officials, that communications between parents and their children were difficult and that disorganization was making it "hard to have rapid reunifications."

Videgaray said the Mexican government has been providing support since the policy was announced. He added that only 21 Mexican children have been identified so far as separated from their parents. All but seven of those have returned to Mexico.

Adults caught crossing the border without using a legal port of entry face criminal charges, but the children are not. Through the end of May, almost 2,000 children were separated from adults who said they were their parents or guardians, the Department of Homeland Security said last week.

Most of the children separated from their families come from the Central American countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Honduras on Monday called for the United States to stop separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border. El Salvador warned Tuesday that the policy puts children's health at risk and could cause psychosocial scars.

El Salvador's foreign ministry said in a statement that the Trump administration's hardline policy of separating immigrant parents and children violated human rights and "strongly urged" for an end to the practice.

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border. 01 / 15 Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border. 01 / 15

"These provisions are mainly affecting migrant children and adolescents ... exposing them to extremely adverse conditions, which will surely have consequences in their physical health and long-term psychosocial development," the statement said.

Mexico has come under criticism for its own treatment of Central Americans – detaining and deporting thousands of migrants, who don't have the proper papers – as they transit the country on dangerous trips trying to reach the U.S. border.

