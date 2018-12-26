Is Miley Cyrus confirming her rumored wedding to Liam Hemsworth?

The singer posted a series of black-and-white, romantic photos of herself and her actor fiance on social media Wednesday, only days after fans speculated about their nuptials.

In the photos, Cyrus is seen in a white dress and Hemsworth is dressed up in a suit and tie. Flowers are also seen behind them.

Two of the photos show the couple in a warm embrace while the third is a close-up of them kissing. Only one photo was shared with a simple caption: "10 years later ....."

Fans began speculating the pair had tied the knot on Monday after pal Conrad Carr posted photos and videos to his Instagram story that showed Cyrus in a white dress, cutting a cake alongside her movie star man. In Carr's post, Cyrus and Hemsworth were surrounded by family and friends.

A video clip shows the three Hemsworth brothers, Liam, Chris and Luke, taking a shot together with balloons that read "Mr. and Mrs." in the background. A photo also shows Cyrus's mom, Trish, looking casual in light jeans and a black top.

Though Cyrus' latest caption doesn't reveal much, the photos sure appear to confirm the happy news!

Miley Cyrus through the years Miley Cyrus has emerged as a voice of her generation: part singer, part provocateur, part philanthropist and all pop star. Look back at her through the years, including this shot of her at the 2018 Grammy Awards in January. In 2006, Disney Channel introduced the braces set to "Hannah Montana" – ordinary schoolgirl Miley Stewart by day... ...to famous pop star Hannah Montana by night. Back in 2007, Cyrus was living the best of both worlds – a daddy's girl to pop Billy Ray Cyrus on and off screen. Cyrus flashed the peace sign on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2009. Cyrus looked every bit the Disney princess at the 2009 Oscars. And again in 2010. Cyrus would say goodbye to her Disney alter ego the following year. Cyrus met on-again, off-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on the set of their 2010 movie "The Last Song." By mid-2010, a sexier, booty-shorted Cyrus was taking center stage. By March 2010, Cyrus' long mane got a significant chop. In August 2012, she chopped off her strands for a blond pixie cut. And then this (May 2013 at the Met Gala). By 2013, Cyrus became known for sticking her tongue out in photos and onstage. Cyrus rocked a furry bear leotard to the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Pop culture hasn't been the same since Cyrus and Robin Thicke brought their version of twerking to the VMAs stage. In October 2013, Cyrus poked fun at Twerkgate with her "old me," Vanessa Bayer, on "Saturday Night Live." Cyrus lit a joint onstage in Amsterdam at the MTV EMAs in November 2013. New year, new icon: Madonna seemed to pass pop's mischief mantle over to Miley on Jan. 28, 2014, when mentor and mentee performed as a pair in Hollywood for 'Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged.' Cyrus poked fun at her tongue antics by sliding down a massive tongue slide during her "Bangerz Tour" in February 2014. Cyrus showed off her flexibility onstage during her tour in May 2014. Cyrus accepts an award during the World Music Awards in May 2014. Cyrus brought My Friend's Place representative Jesse up onstage while she accepted her award for Video of the Year for "Wrecking Ball" at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2014. Cyrus snuck a kiss with Patrick Schwarzenegger, who she dated following her breakup with Hemsworth, during the game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November 2014. Cyrus opted for a black cutout dress at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in February 2015. Cyrus looked peppy in printed pants at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February of that year. Madame Tussauds debuts their Miley Cyrus wax figure atop a wrecking ball at The Venetian Las Vegas in March 2015. Joan Jett poses with Cyrus at the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in April 2015. Silver hair and cutouts defined Cyrus' look at 2015 Met Gala, celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass." Cyrus poses with parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in June 2015. Cyrus returned to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards as host, wearing a skimpy silver getup with silver thigh-high boots. Cyrus opted for a pink two-piece set during her performance at the ONE Campaign and (RED) concert to mark World AIDS Day in December 2015. Cyrus rocked out with Billy Idol at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September 2016. Miley Cyrus poses with student Mimi Abusaif in a dorm room while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in October 2016. Cyrus marched with Jane Fonda during the Los Angeles sector of the Women's March in January 2017. Cyrus showed off a more mellow look on stage during NBC's Today show in May 2017. Cyrus joined Ariana Grande for a performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017. Cyrus donned colorful makeup and a bright T-shirt during her performance at the 2017 Capital Pride Concert Washington, DC, in June 2017. Cyrus teamed up with Jimmy Falllon to go undercover in a New York subway station in June 2017. Cyrus returned to the MTV VMAs stage in August 2017 to perform "Younger Now." Hemsworth and Cyrus were all smiles at the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" in October 2017. Cyrus hit the Grammys red carpet in a black ensemble with a white rose in solidarity with the #MeToo movement. Cyrus performed a rendition of "Tiny Dancer" alongside Elton John during the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January. Cyrus and Hemsworth channeled a bit of old Hollywood glam at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. Cyrus performed "The Climb" during the anti-gun March for Our Lives rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in March in Washington, DC. Cyrus flaunted her heavenly body with a low cut black gown in May at the 2018 Met Gala, the theme of which was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."

