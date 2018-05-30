A federal judge has set a June 15 deadline for attorneys representing President Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to assert claims that materials seized from Cohen's offices and residences should not be turned over to prosecutors.

Of the more than 1 million seized pieces of information reviewed so far by a court-appointed official, only 252 were classified as privileged communications between attorney and client, meaning that they would not be turned over to prosecutors investigating Cohen's business activities.

Part of the federal investigation includes Cohen's payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to remain silent about her alleged affair with Trump.

The president, who has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the hush-money settlement struck on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, has denied the affair with Daniels.

In a report to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, court-appointed special master Barbara Jones said she was readying the transfer of 1,025,363 pieces of information seized from three Cohen phones to the government.

Wood said at the Wednesday hearing that she had to balance the needs of lawyers for Cohen and Trump with the needs of criminal prosecutors.

Cohen did not speak during the hour-long hearing in Manhattan. His lawyers said they are about a third of the way through materials turned over from the government. Federal agents raided Cohen's home and office on April 9 in a criminal fraud probe.

Wednesday's hearing represented another chapter in the clash over attorney-client privilege waged by Cohen, Trump and the president's real estate company, the Trump Organization.

Their attorneys, citing privileged communications with their clients, have asserted that prosecutors should be not be able view materials seized in raids on Cohen's home, hotel room and offices.

Contributing: The Associated Press

