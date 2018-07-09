Miss America Cara Mund is elaborating on the five-page letter she wrote in August that criticized the Miss America Organization's leadership, including the claim she was given mandatory talking points.

With her crown in hand, joining Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Friday from Atlantic City where the preliminaries are taking place, Mund revealed the mandatory talking points mentioned in the letter that she says she had to repeat in every interview.

"There (were) three points. I actually had sent in a few talking points of things I wanted to say, as Miss America. None of them were included in those three points," she said. "The first one was that Miss America is relevant. The second one was that Gretchen Carlson kind of started and ignited the #MeToo movement and the third one was that this is about well-educated women – that Gretchen went to Stanford; I went to Brown.”

Mund says she would've liked to talk about her volunteer work and higher education.

"There (were) all of these perspectives that I wanted to do and use my voice, and unfortunately I was given those set talking points," she said.

When pressed on whether she believes Carlson should remain at the helm of the organization, she did not call her out by name.

“I do think with the lack of confidence there does need to be a leadership change and I think it comes from more than one (individual)," she said. "I think it’s just the culture in general.”

“I want to make it better for the next girl.”



Watch @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb’s full exclusive interview with @MissAmerica Cara Mund pic.twitter.com/WBvRmYRGDq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2018

Mund added that she has felt "love and support across the nation" even though the organization's response to the letter has been "tough."

"When that letter went public that I had (written) to my sisters, I was nervous and I was scared," Mund said. "And for the organization to then come out and say that it wasn't true, and that it needs to be handled privately while then going publicly with it on Twitter and all social media. It was tough, but coming to the competition, I felt the love and support across the nation."

More: Gretchen Carlson: I 'never bullied' Miss America Cara Mund, her letter cost org $75,000

More: Miss America Cara Mund: It's 'possible' that Gretchen Carlson will fire me

Meet the Miss America 2018 contestants

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com