LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12: Game enthusiasts and industry personnel visit the 'Fortnite' exhibit during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775175684 ORIG FILE ID: 972799818

Getty Images

The global mobile gaming market could grow from $56 billion in revenue in 2017 to $106.4 billion in 2021, according to a recent report by Newzoo and Arm. That would represent 59 percent of the entire video game market by 2021, compared with 46 percent last year.

With 577.9 million mobile gamers, China is the largest mobile gaming market in the world. But the growth of China's gaming market could be throttled by tighter regulations over game approvals and play time limits for minors.

The top company to watch in mobile games is Tencent (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY), the world's biggest video game publisher. Six of China's top 10 grossing iOS games are published by Tencent, according to App Annie.

Tencent holds a 40 percent stake in Epic Games, which publishes "Fortnite" and a majority stake in Supercell, the maker of "Clash of Clans." App Annie ranks mobile "Fortnite" and "Clash of Clans" as the two highest-grossing iOS games in the USA.

Newzoo also expects more demanding mobile games to boost sales of high-end smartphones. As of June, the market researcher reports, there were 1 billion "high-end active smartphones globally," an increase of 76 percent year over year.

More: S&P 500's record high not even strongest market index showing in 2018: A Foolish Take

More: Samsung's Galaxy Note9 review: Samsung's best phone yet is impressive, if not exciting

More: 'Fortnite' for Android officially arrives at Galaxy Note9 launch

Leo Sun owns shares of Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

returns as of Aug. 6, 2018.Stock Advisor*

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com