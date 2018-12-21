There’s more chaos for holiday travelers at London’s Gatwick Airport, where flights have been suspended again on Friday because of a "suspected drone sighting."

At 5:47 p.m. local time (12:47 p.m. ET), Gatwick airport said in a tweet that it was “investigating reports of a drone sighting. As a precaution we have suspended airfield operations.”

The latest grounding of flights comes less than a full day after schedules began to resume there on Friday morning.

London Gatwick is the United Kingdom’s second-busiest airport, trailing only London Heathrow.

Friday’s issue comes after flight operations were halted for about 36 hours from Wednesday night until Friday morning following multiple sightings of rogue drones flying near the runway.

A drone could cause severe damage if one collided with a plane in mid-flight, possibly causing an emergency or crash. Flying drones is prohibited within a kilometer (0.6 miles) of commercial airfields, but British authorities say they believe the drone operator has been flying the device with the intent to disrupt flights at Gatwick.

British Police and transport officials told The Associated Press that extra security measures had been instituted to prevent additional incursions, but the measures appear to have been unsuccessful.

Now, the latest disruptions will again throw plans into chaos for tens of thousands of flyers trying to get to their destinations ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Even before the new issue on Friday, Gatwick officials had warned customers that they’d likely experience “knock-on delays and cancellations” because of the previous shutdowns on Wednesday and Thursday.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

More: Fliers' rights: You have fewer than you think

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com