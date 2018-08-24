Majestic views of Mount Kilimanjaro

With its snow-capped peak rising 19,341 feet above the savanna in northern Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and one of the largest volcanoes in the world. For visitors set on reaching its peak, Kilimanjaro is also famous for its accessibility, requiring no technical climbing skills and offering six different summit routes that take from four to eight days to complete. An estimated 30,000 people attempt the feat every year. Along with its renown as a trekking destination, Kilimanjaro National Park protects the mountain's forest-covered lower slopes and encircling plains, which are home to herds of elephants, buffalo and antelope.

10 mountains that (almost) anyone can summit

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com