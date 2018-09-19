Police were responding to a shooting at a judge's office in Fayette County, Pa., on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Multiple people were believed to be injured, including a police officer, WPXI reported.

The shooting erupted inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown during a domestic hearing and the shooter was killed, according to KDKA.

Masontown is a rural borough that is part of Pittsburgh and has a population of about 3,400.

Earlier Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a Wisconsin software company, wounding four people before being killed in a shootout with police.

