In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, personal belongings and debris litters the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP file

LAS VEGAS – A sunrise service Monday honored the 58 lives lost and the hundreds injured during a mass shooting here Oct. 1, 2017.

Thousands of music fans were gathered on the Strip for the Route 91 Harvest Festival, listening to Jason Aldean wrapping up the night's show. Stephen Paddock was holed up in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino complex.

At 10:05 p.m. Paddock began firing down on the crowd. The next 10 minutes were a blur of fear and panic as victims tumbled while survivors scrambled to elude the onslaught.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval didn’t sleep the night he got the call shortly after 10:05 p.m. local time Oct. 1, 2017.

He was reading at the governor’s mansion in Carson City.

Then, like many, he stayed up watching news coverage of the mass slaughter of 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Around 4 a.m. the next morning, he and staff flew to Las Vegas to see the aftermath of terror after Paddock fired at a crowd of 22,000 with an arsenal of weapons from his suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

“You always think something is hard until something else bad happens,” said the governor of a state that now holds the title for the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

He said he walked on site of the country music concert where victims were fired at sniper-style from a broken out window across the street.

Oct. 1: How the Las Vegas shooting changed country music: 'We’re all in this together'

Oct. 1: A year after Vegas shooting, ATF emails reveal blame, alarm over bump stocks

"I just felt sadness to see those bodies out there and to see the ground strewn with items and clothing and chairs and anything you can think of," Sandoval said. "You could see the mass hysteria that happened there and the panic."

Sandoval said tragedies are hard and he tries to focus on what resources he can provide. He encouraged Route 91 Harvest Festival survivors to apply for financial help through the Nevada Victims of Crime program. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1. As of Sept. 14, the fund has processed nearly 4,900 applications and paid more than $2.8 million in claims for things including medical bills, therapy and lost wages.

Sandoval has ordered flags at half-staff Monday. Sandoval started his day at a sunrise ceremony, the first of many to mark the one-year anniversary.

Sandoval said he also planned to attend a blood drive and prayer vigil later Monday.

At 10:01 p.m., the Strip will go dark as casinos and others will turn out marquee signs.

Sept. 30: Las Vegas strip will go dark to honor shooting rampage victims

Sept. 30: A year after Las Vegas shooting, Indianapolis woman struggles with survivor's guilt

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY. Follow Siobhan McAndrew on Twitter: @Siobhanmcandrew

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com