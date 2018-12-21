Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge aerial views The Millennium Falcon appears ready for launch as seen in this Dec. 7, 2018 aerial photo of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a 14-acre land at Disneyland due to open summer 2019, rises behind the Rivers of America. Guests will visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge open summer 2019 at Disneyland and fall 2019 at Disney World. Much of the rock-work is completed for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, opening summer 2019 in Disneyland and fall 2019 at Disney World. Look to the left to spot Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and see just how large it is compared to other lands in Disneyland.

With the opening of Disneyland's new Star Wars land not so far away, a recent aerial view of the 14-acre attraction gives fans a good idea of what awaits behind construction walls.

The Dec. 7 flyover by Rogue Aviation of Costa Mesa, California, provided a detailed glimpse of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, from the domed structures of the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu to the most recognized ship in the galaxy – the Millennium Falcon.

With the area opening in summer 2019 (and fall 2019 at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.), the video and photos show how close many of the exteriors of Galaxy’s Edge are to completion.

Millennium Falcon ready for takeoff

Guests will visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge open summer 2019 at Disneyland and fall 2019 at Disney World.

Han Solo’s ship appears to be ready to take off. Those riding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will enter the cockpit six at a time to pilot the craft through a dangerous bit of space. With riders in control of weapons, navigation and repairs, they will be judged by how well they fly.

Much of the rock-work is completed for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, opening summer 2019 in Disneyland and fall 2019 at Disney World.

Galaxy’s Edge also will feature Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which drops guests into the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, as well as Oga's Cantina, where for the first time the general public can order alcoholic drinks inside Disneyland.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a 14-acre land at Disneyland due to open summer 2019, rises behind the Rivers of America.

As guests explore the outpost, they'll likely encounter bounty hunters, storm troopers and smugglers in this immersive experience.

