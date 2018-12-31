As revelers sandwiched into New York City's Times Square sway and swoon to old acquaintances they don't want to forget Monday evening, there will be a new acquaintance on hand: a tethered drone towering on high.

The police drone will be keeping an observant eye over the nation's most iconic New Year's Eve celebration that is expected to draw up to 2 million people, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The drone will be flying in a cordoned-off area long before the confetti rains down – but will never soar directly above the crowd so it won't be a risk to partygoers, said Terence Monahan, chief of department for New York City Police.

Security for the celebration has continued to evolve in recent years. About 7,000 police officers will man the square this year, including counterterrorism teams with long guns and bomb-sniffing dogs. Sand-laden sanitation trucks and police cars will be positioned as barriers.

Plainclothes officers will mix in the crowd throughout the evening; security will scan from rooftops. Manhole covers will be sealed; radiation detectors will be deployed.

And this year, hotels around Times Square will be monitored by detectives – a tactic to prevent an attack similar to the one in 2017 in Las Vegas in which a gunman used a hotel room to launch a massacre at an outdoor country music festival.

Authorities will also screen all attendees through metal detectors and not allow backpacks, large bags and umbrellas. The New York Police Department will work security alongside the FBI, the New York State Police and the Mass Transit Authority Police, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.

But the use of the remote-controlled quadcopter drone will be a first.

“That’s going to give us a visual aid and the flexibility of being able to move a camera to a certain spot with great rapidity through a tremendous crowd,” Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said.

The drone is another weapon in an arsenal of visual surveillance: More than 1,200 fixed cameras and feeds from police helicopters circling above will be tracking the crowd.

The NYPD, which began using drones this month, says they will be activated for search-and-rescue missions, documentation of crime scenes and large events.

The drone will also be on the lookout Monday evening for other drones not authorized to take flight.

O’Neill said there are no known, credible threats to the city or Monday's crystal ball drop.

Revelers should feel secure, he said: “There’s probably going to be a cop within 10 feet of you. If you see something, you can go right to them directly.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

Welcome 2019: New Year's Eve celebrations around the world People gather at Puerto del Sol to celebrate in advance the New Year's Eve while as a clock has its final inspection twenty-four hours before the bells ring twelve times to commemorate the new year in Madrid, Spain. A boy looks at a gift as children that live in the refugee camp of Eleonas wait in line to get their presents, in central Athens, Greece. People attend the New Year's parade in Bishkek, northern Kyrgyzstan. People walk among decorations in Seoul, South Korea. Costumers buy funny decorations to celebrate the New Year's Eve in front of Nyugati (Western) Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary. A young girl watches the fireworks over Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia. Runners start the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. People watch early fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve over the Brisbane River at Southbank in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Rafael Nadal of Spain wears 2019 novelty glasses during day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. The last sunset of the year is seen over the U Paing (U Bein) Bridge at Taungthaman lake in Mandalay, Myanmar. The footbridge stretches over Taungthaman Lake connecting its two banks near Amarapura. Built by village mayor U Paing around 1850, it is considered the longest teakwood bridge in the world. New Year's Eve fireworks explode over the Harbor Bridge and Opera House during the traditional early family fireworks show held before the main midnight event in Sydney. A woman hangs paper notes bearing her New Year wishes outside the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. Worshippers pray as they take turns lying in coffins at the Takien temple in suburban Bangkok, Thailand. Worshippers believe that the coffin ceremony  symbolizing death and rebirth  helps them rid themselves of bad luck and are born again for a fresh start in the new year. People gather to watch the New Year's Eve Fireworks during dusk at Southbank in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Pigs, the zodiac sign under the lunar calendar for 2019, are put out to pasture at a farm in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea. Families enjoy the atmosphere of the Wondergarden festival during Auckland New Year's Eve celebrations in New Zealand. Early fireworks are seen in the sky over Elder Park during New Year's Eve celebrations in Adelaide, South Australia. Filipino Catholic devotees jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession on New Year's Eve in Manila, Philippines.

