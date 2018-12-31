Venice, Italy: The unfortunate poster child for overtourism, Venice struggles with pollution, overcrowding and the mass exodus of its locals. It’s also slowly sinking. Fast and convenient water taxis are often the preferred mode of transportation for tourists in the city, but it’s these same water taxis that contribute to many of the issues facing this historic city. Moto Ondoso, or wake pollution, is an issue distinct to Venice in which waves corrode the city’s structure and put it at risk of sinking.

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The mayor of Venice says Italy’s new budget law will allow the lagoon city to charge all visitors for accessing the historic center, not just those spending the night.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro announced on Twitter late Sunday that the tax will be extended to include anyone arriving in the city to “allow us to manage the city better and to keep it clean,” and “allow Venetians to live with more decorum.” The city council will determine the tax amount and collection mode.

Some 25 million people visit Venice each year, with about one-fifth spending at least one night in the historic center. Overnight visitors are currently charged a small tax per night.

Brugnaro said the substantial cost of cleaning and maintaining security has so far been paid “only by Venetians.”

