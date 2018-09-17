LONDON – A new cache of internal WikiLeaks files shows the radical transparency organization’s staffers discussed having founder Julian Assange skip bail and escape from Britain as authorities closed in on him in 2010.

One of the documents obtained by The Associated Press captures supporters considering a potential Brazilian asylum claim; another has Assange discreetly seeking a Russian visa in London.

The files provide both an intimate look at WikiLeaks and an early hint of Assange’s budding relationship with Moscow.

To avoid extradition to face sex crime allegations in Sweden, Assange in June 2012 took refuge at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he is barred from internet access. His representatives didn’t respond to repeated messages seeking comment about the visa bid.

The Russian Embassy in London says it doesn’t discuss the personal details of visa applicants.

