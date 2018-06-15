Inside New Orleans' Pythian Market Pythian Market opened on May 31 with 14 vendors in New Orleans’ Central Business District. 01 / 30 Pythian Market opened on May 31 with 14 vendors in New Orleans’ Central Business District. 01 / 30

On a blazing hot day in New Orleans' Central Business District, Pythian Market's cool air conditioning and grand opening balloons are a welcome respite. The new food hall is eerily empty as vendors meet behind counters and a handful of guests work on laptops.

Within moments, the colorfully branded space will fill with noisy 9-to-5 workers breaking for lunch. One by one, visitors walk directly to their chosen eatery and order by heart. A week into its debut, the collection of local eateries is familiar to the neighborhood, and for good reason.

The food hall has a well-balanced array of cuisines, plenty of seating, playful decor and a friendly staff. Diners can come for coffee or smoothies in the morning, build a poké bowl or barbecue plate for lunch, and choose from arepas, pizza, tacos, grilled cheese sandwiches, a raw bar and an actual bar throughout the day. Of course, there's Cajun and Creole, too.

"Food halls are paving the way for both the classics and the modern to coexist and collaborate," says Pythian Market owner Lisa Brefere. "We want everyone to find something they truly enjoy in here, and we want different cultures represented through our vendor's cuisines."

This expands an evolving neighborhood's options for dining while honoring the historic property's past. The Pythian Building dates back to the 1900s and has hosted Civil Rights activists and Mardi Gras krewes.

"This place that is very dear to our city and country’s past is especially unique because we're bringing back to life a gathering place for everyone," says Brefere.

A mile away in the Warehouse District, Auction House Market showcases 10 local vendors in a sleek, trendy space. The concept from the successful St. Roch Market team opened in March, offering coffee, macarons, empanadas, oysters, smoothies and poké around a center bar lined with hanging greenery. There's also Mediterranean, a deli, and vegetable-forward HAPPYJAXX for healthy options, plus a few tables outside.

Browse the photo gallery above for a virtual tour of the latest food hall and see a sneak peek of Auction House Market below.

