Police are looking for two suspects who opened fire in New Orleans, killing three people and injuring seven more, city police spokesman Aaron Looney said.

The New Orleans police department responded to the incident in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue on Saturday evening.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said two suspects in hooded sweatshirts approached people standing outside of a business and opened fire "indiscriminately into the crowd" with a rifle and a handgun, striking 10 of the individuals. The two then fled northbound on South Claiborne Avenue.

Police are asking members of the public who have information about the shooting to come forward.

Two men and one woman died on the scene; seven victims were injured, five men and two women. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

One of the injured victims was reported in critical condition and went into surgery, Harrison said. The other six were in "various conditions" but none life-threatening, he said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement condemning the violent act and thanking the first responders:

"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough."

There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere. pic.twitter.com/WqUWcf75V3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 29, 2018

Looney said the investigation is ongoing; Members of the public with information about the incident are encouraged to come forward, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com