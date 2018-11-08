Cruise ship tours: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Navigator
The most intimate vessel in an ultra-deluxe four-ship fleet operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Seven Seas Navigator measures 28,803 gross tons and carries just 490 guests.
The Seven Seas Navigator was rebuilt at Genoa’s T. Mariotti shipyard (Hull No. 6125) in 1999 from the hull of the unfinished Soviet satellite tracking ship Akademik Nikolay Pilyugin that was built in 1991 at Leningrad’s (now St. Petersburg) Admiralty Shipyard.
The Seven Seas Navigator operated for its first owners, Radisson Seven Seas Cruises, until 2006, when that company became Regent Seven Seas Cruises. It is shown here in its original livery during its maiden arrival at Los Angeles.
A large sponson was eventually added to the ship’s stern to improve its hydrodynamics. The Seven Seas Navigator is powered by four Wartsila diesels that drive twin screws at an average service speed of 19.5 knots.
The 565-by-81-foot ship was given a $40 million, stem-to-stern refit that refreshed all deck areas, public spaces and suites in 2016.
Regent is one of the most inclusive deluxe cruise lines, providing shore excursions in every port, free specialty restaurants, unlimited Wi-Fi, wine and spirits, gratuities and much more. From the moment guests step onboard, they are pampered by a 345-member crew.
At the top of the ship on Deck 12, there is a nine-hole putting green that overlooks the bow.
A shuffleboard court is also located on Deck 12.
On Deck 11, a walking and running track encircles the pool area on Deck 10.
On aft Deck 11, there is a teak-lined, sheltered terrace overlooking the stern. A partitioned smoking area is located on the starboard side.
The Deck 10 pool area is lined in teak and features a pair of Jacuzzis and showers adjacent to the pool.
Cushioned loungers surround the pool area, some of which are sheltered from the sun by the Deck 11 overhang.
The Pool Bar is located at the forward/port end of the pool area on Deck 10.
A gelato stand is adjacent to the Pool Bar, offering up to 10 flavors that change each day.
The Pool Grill is at the aft/port end of the pool area and provides a buffet-style breakfast as well as a salad bar, snacks and made-to-order burger fare for lunch.
This is a turkey burger and fries from the Pool Grill.
At the aft end of Deck 10, a sheltered, teak-lined terrace provides al fresco seating for the casual La Veranda eatery.
On Deck 6, there are sheltered, finite promenades.
The Seven Seas Navigator has a spacious passenger flow that is aided by two forward stairtowers and three panoramic elevators in an atrium that links Decks 5 through 12 and an aft stairtower and two more elevators that link Decks 5 through 11.
The completely revamped Canyon Ranch Spa is located at the top of the ship on Deck 12.
A relaxation room with teas and iced water is available to guests waiting for salon and spa treatments.
The Canyon Ranch Spa has a large beauty salon that offers hair styling for men and women, manicures, pedicures and a full menu of treatments.
This is a treatment room in the Canyon Ranch Spa, where massages and various therapies are provided.
The Canyon Ranch Spa has separate men’s (shown) and women’s changing areas, each with saunas and showers.
At the forward/port end of the Canyon Ranch Spa, there is a gym with cardio machines, weight machines and even a selection of free weights.
On the starboard side of the gym, there is an aerobics room with spinning machines and a stretching area.
On aft Deck 11, the 111-seat Galileo’s is a handsomely refurbished cabaret-style lounge with a bandstand, dance floor and bar.
Nearly every afternoon at 4 p.m., an elegant afternoon tea is served in Galileo’s.
Tea service includes silverplate pots and Rosenthal china. Freshly baked scones and other sweets, such as caramel tarts, as well as sandwiches are available every day.
Prime 7 is the Seven Seas Navigator’s steakhouse on aft Deck 10. Although it is complimentary, reservations are required for the 66-seat venue.
Table settings in Prime 7 include custom Versace by Rosenthal chargers, Riedel stemware, fine linens and silverplate cutlery.
In addition to a selection of prime USDA cuts of beef, Prime 7 also offers up a number of alternative entrées such as this roasted chicken leg, a fresh fish of the day and even a vegetarian dish or two.
La Veranda is the casual buffet-style dining venue on aft Deck 10 that seats 86 guests. It is open for breakfast and lunch.
Each evening, La Veranda transforms into Sette Mari, a top-notch, open-seating Italian trattoria.
Table settings in Sette Mari include custom Versace by Rosenthal chargers, Reidel stemware and fine linens.
Sette Mari features an open kitchen with a pasta station and a buffet counter with a wide selection of antipasti, in addition to an evolving menu of made-to-order Italian specialties.
This is an eggplant parmesan entrée in Sette Mari, doused in freshly grated Reggiano Parmesan cheese.
On Deck 7, just aft of the atrium, boutiques begin a lineup of public spaces that leads to the upper level of the Seven Seas Lounge showroom. On the port side, there is a souvenir, clothing and sundry shop.
On the starboard side, there is a watch and jewelry shop.
The Casino follows the shops on Deck 7. On the port side, there are various card, craps and roulette tables, while slots line the starboard side.
A staircase links the public areas on Deck 7 with those on Deck 6.
Public spaces on Deck 6 begin aft of the atrium. Shown facing aft, the reception desk is on the starboard side and destination services (shore excursions) is on the port side. A wide central passageway links the reception area with the public rooms that follow.
This is a forward-facing view of the reception area. The executive concierge desk is in the middle.
The Cruise Consultants desk is adjacent to the reception area.
The Navigator Lounge, shown facing aft, is an extremely popular coffee and piano bar on the port side of Deck 7 that seats 39 guests.
Fresh, genuine Illy espresso coffees are available at the Navigator Lounge.
This is a forward-facing view of the Navigator Lounge.
Adjacent to Navigator’s, the 24-seat Coffee Connection has a self-service coffee, tea and snack area as well as several computer stations with free Internet access.
A combination conference room and card room follows on the port side of Deck 7. Easily separated from the aft section via a screen, this is the forward portion of the space functioning as a card room.
This is the aft portion of the Card Room, in this instance set up for a Sabbath.
This is the Card and Conference Room without the screen divider.
The handsomely decorated Library has a large collection of books and DVDs, in addition to a wide selection of global newspapers.
This is a view of the staircase leading up to the Casino on Deck 7 from the Deck 6 level.
The Stars Lounge is a quiet, 93-seat hideaway located at the entrance to the Seven Seas Lounge on aft Deck 6. At night, it is a favorite watering hole and used for karaoke contests.
The Seven Seas Lounge is a double-deck showroom on aft Decks 6 and 7. Seating up to 410 guests in comfortable chairs and banks of settees, it has excellent sight lines.
The Seven Seas Lounge boasts a large stage and the latest in lighting and sound technology to enhance its shows.
The Navigator Production cast of 12 talented singers and dancers and five musicians perform Broadway-style fare several times a week. There are also guest musicians, comedians and magicians.
The 328-seat Compass Rose restaurant is located at the bottom of the ship on Deck 5. It offers open-seating breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Compass Rose has been restyled with elegant new furnishings, a chic blue and white color scheme, crystal chandeliers and fiber optic lighting.
A wine cellar is located at the aft end of the Compass Rose.
Table settings in the Compass Rose feature custom chargers, fine linens, Riedel stemware and silverplate cutlery.
Chargers in the Compass Rose are custom-made by Rosenthal for Versace.
Cuisine in the Compass Rose runs the gamut from Asian to Continental and just about every dietary spectrum from kosher to vegetarian and gluten free. There are always-available options such as baked salmon and a new daily menu offering up courses like this Layered Provencal Vegetable Gateau.
The Seven Seas Navigator has no less than five self-service, complimentary laundromats for guests’ use.
Of the five overall suite categories on the Seven Seas Navigator, the most economical are the 301-square-foot Deluxe Window Suites on Deck 5.
Deluxe Window Suites have a sitting area with a picture window that can be partitioned via a full-length curtain from the bedroom area. There is also a large, interactive flat-screen television, a computer desk, mini-bar (restocked with soft drinks) and American as well as European electrical outlets.
Even Deluxe Window Suites have a walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Thick cotton bathrobes and slippers are provided for guests’ use.
Deluxe Window Suites have a marble and stone paneled bathroom with a large sink console, a tub and a shower.
Regent supplies L’Occitane en Provence toiletries that include bath salts, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, shower caps, soap and cotton swabs.
The 356-square-foot Deluxe Veranda Suites have all the amenities of Deluxe Window Suites, along with a 56-square-foot veranda that is accessed via a full-length glass sliding door.
All Veranda suites have verandas with a small table and a pair of cushioned wicker chairs.
Sharing the same footprint with Deluxe Veranda Suites are Concierge Veranda Suites and Penthouse Veranda Suites, both of which have additional amenities, including binoculars, cashmere throw blankets, pillow menus and included pre- or post-cruise hotel stays.
Concierge Veranda and Penthouse Veranda suites have their own Illy espresso machines with a selection of espresso packets.
Mini-bars in all Veranda suites have a selection of complimentary spirits and wines.
Penthouse Veranda Suites have the same layout as Deluxe and Concierge Veranga Suites. In addition to their amenities, Penthouse Veranda Suites come with daily canapés, butler service and personalized stationary.
Here is another view of a Penthouse Veranda Suite.
Penthouse Veranda Suites are supplied with iPads and a Bose speaker.
Penthouse Veranda Suites are stocked with upgraded Guerlain amenities.
Navigator Suites measure between 419 and 495 square feet.
Navigator Suites have a separate living/dining room area that faces a full-length window overlooking the sea.
Navigator Suites have a separate bedroom and all the amenities of Penthouse Suites, plus a Blu-ray player, a choice of three daily newspapers and deluxe fruit and flower arrangements.
This is the balcony of a Navigator Suite.
Navigator Suite bathrooms have a bath, a shower, a stone sink with a storage cabinet and a bidet.
Walk-in closets in Navigator Suites have a safe and plenty of drawer storage space.
Navigator Suite mini-bars are fully stocked with personalized, top-shelf spirits and wines.
Handsomely appointed Grand Suites measure 739 square feet and feature wrap-around balconies in the forward corners of the ship on Decks 7 and 8. In addition to a room service menu featuring specialty restaurant selections during dining hours, Grand Suite guests are treated to a private dinner with the captain.
This is the bedroom of a Grand Suite. Grand Suite guests can enjoy a cocktail party for up to eight and a complimentary personal fitness session in the Canyon Ranch Spa.
This is a Grand Suite’s walk-in closet.
Grand Suite bathrooms have a double-sink vanity, full bath, separate shower and bidet.
Some of the extra amenities of a Grand Suite include Spongele Buffers in addition to all of the perks provided in Navigator Suites.
Grand Suite amenities also include Bottega Venetta bath toiletries.
Grand Suites have a powder room in addition to a full bathroom.
Grand Suites have a special amenity box with facial wipes, hand sanitizers and even a miniature Regent Seven Seas teddy bear mascot.
Among the largest at sea, the Seven Seas Navigator’s top accommodations, the Master Suites, measure between 1,021 and 1,173 square feet and offer similar amenities and perks that are provided for guests in Grand Suites.
This is a Master Suite bedroom.
Master Suites have large walk-in closets.
Master Suite balconies are teak-lined and wrap around the bow.
Both Grand and Master Suite guests have an Illy coffee maker in addition to a selection of Tea Forte teas.
The Seven Seas Navigator has four wheelchair-accessible suites.
Wheelchair-access suites have modified walk-in closets.
Wheelchair-access bathrooms have a shower with a folding seat.
The Seven Seas Navigator sails on globe-trotting itineraries throughout the year.
The Seven Seas Navigator docked in Venice, Italy.
Want to travel to the Russian Arctic from the United States without getting on an airplane? It'll be doable in 2020.

Luxury line Regent this week will announce plans for another epic, months-long sailing from New York to Russia and back that will include stops in the far-north Russian cities of Murmansk and Archangel.

The 91-day Grand Arctic Discovery voyage, as it's being called, will take place on the 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator — one of the world's most luxurious cruise ships.

Similar to a sailing Regent is operating this summer, the trip will kick off June 15, 2020 with a transit up the East Coast to Canada. From there, Navigator will sail northeastward across the Atlantic Ocean to Greenland and Iceland before making nearly a dozen stops in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales. Stops in Belgium and The Netherlands also are on the schedule before the vessel enters the Baltic Sea for visits to Sweden, Finland, Estonia and its first port in Russia, St. Petersburg.

RELATED:  Regent ship to visit six continents in one voyage    

After St. Petersburg, Navigator will make several more stops in the Baltic region before heading northward along the coast of Norway to the Arctic Circle and the White Sea. It'll then stop at Murmansk and Archangel — two of Russia's northernmost cities and destinations rarely visited by cruise ships from major lines.

Nav200615e
Regent Seven Seas Cruises will offer a voyage from New York to the Russian Arctic and back in 2020.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Navigator will return to New York via a more southerly route across the Atlantic that includes stops at Portugal's Madeira Island, the Azores and Bermuda. It'll arrive back in the Big Apple on Sept. 14, 2020.

Fares for the voyage start at $43,999 per person.

In sailing from New York to Murmansk and Archangel, Navigator will be following in the wake of the U.S.-led Arctic convoys of World War II, which delivered much-needed supplies to the Soviet Union. More than 1,000 merchant vessels escorted by U.S., British and Canadian naval ships took part in the convoys. The convoys put the two ports on the map in the West.

