Five, four, three, two ... it's almost New Year’s Eve.

That means it's time for about one million people to gather in New York City’s Times Square for the iconic ball drop. Another 198 million Americans and one billion people around the world will watch the nearly six-ton sphere descend on television, marveling at its 2,688 crystal triangles illuminated by 32,256 LEDs.

The ball, while hangs year-round but doesn't become a focal point until New Year's Eve, features 192 new Waterford Crystal triangles forming small rosette cuts flowing into each other. The ball-lowering tradition from One Times Square started in 1907, although the building owners began rooftop New Year's celebrations three years before. This seventh version of the ball — with a 12-foot diameter — made its debut in 2008 after the energy-efficient Centennial Ball made the switch from light bulbs to LEDs.

Bebe Rexha will perform just before the ball drop at midnight EST after live entertainment from lovelytheband, Christina Aguilera, Bastille, New Kids On The Block and Dan + Shay. Other featured performers include Sting, Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, Mau & Ricky and dance crew The Lab. Twitch streamer Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins, will also lead the crowd in "the floss" dance move.

Authorities will screen attendees and not allow backpacks, large bags, umbrellas and alcoholic beverages. The New York Police Department will work security alongside the FBI, the New York State Police and the Mass Transit Authority Police, said Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill. Organizers encourage attendees to take public transit because of expected heavy traffic delays and parking restrictions, as Times Square will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 4 a.m. Monday.

The low Monday night is forecast to be 55 degrees with 12 mph winds. There is a 55 percent chance of rain, according to AccuWeather.

Not at Times Square? You can live-stream the festivities from multiple sites, including on mobile devices.

Las Vegas

From nightclubs studded with celebrities to the choreographed fireworks display launched by casinos at midnight, Las Vegas will have no shortage of parties on New Year's Eve. Revelers can celebrate from the top of the Stratosphere Tower or indulge in buffets and open bars from Caesar's Palace to Park MGM.

Orlando

Families can ring in the new year at theme parks from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. All will feature fireworks and other festivities. Adults-only celebrations include a block party at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando and a gala at a hotel in Winter Park.

New Orleans

Jackson Square's New Year's Eve celebration will feature live music and the fleur-de-lis drop, followed by fireworks over the Mississippi River. French Quarter bars will host balcony bashes where revelers celebrate on wrought-iron balconies overlooking the Bourbon Street nightlife strip.

Chicago

The Navy Pier will feature entertainment, rides and, of course, fireworks and a music show over Lake Michigan at midnight. Other celebrations include craft beer tastings, jazz and hip-hop concerts and an all-you-can-eat gourmet sausage dinner.

San Francisco

From yoga parties to EDM concerts to dinners with views of the bay, revelers can celebrate in a variety of ways. While a cruise may be out of many people's budgets, the free midnight waterfront fireworks display can be seen along the Embarcadero from Mission to Folsom.

Sydney, Australia

The first major international city to welcome the new year, Sydney's family fireworks will start at 9 p.m. local time for the kids and the Harbor of Light Parade features ships decorated with color-changing lights. The main fireworks display begins at the stroke of midnight, with pyrotechnics launching them from firing points on the Sydney Harbor Bridge, Sydney Opera House and barges in the harbor.

