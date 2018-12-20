After the holidays leave us in the wake merriment, revelry and maybe a champagne (or two), millions of determined Americans declare resolutions to lose weight, find love or maybe save a little cash.

But will we keep them? Depends on where you live, suggests WalletHub, the personal finance site. After analyzing 182 U.S. cities for availability of fitness centers, nightlife establishments, job opportunities and more, the site produced a study on the "Best and Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions."

The long and short of it, per the survey: Californians are well-positioned to stick to their New Year's goals, while Southerners are not. Four of the top 10 cities for keeping resolutions are in California, while eight of the 10 worst cities for resolutions keeping are in the South.

For the study, WalletHub looked at the 10 most-populated cities in the U.S., plus at least the two most-populated cities for each state, keeping in mind five topics commonly tied to New Year's resolutions: health, finance, school and work, bad habits and relationships.

A slew of data points were considered for each area. Health scores, for example, took into account cities' share of obese adults and average fitness club fees as well as access to fitness clubs, and more. Full breakdowns for every topic area are here.

Here's how the analysis shook out:

Best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions:

San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona San Diego, California Seattle, Washington Irvine, California, San Jose, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Portland, Oregon Orlando, Florida

Worst cities for keeping New Year's resolutions

Gulfport, Mississippi Shreveport, Louisiana Newark, New Jersey Fort Smith, Arkansas Detroit, Michigan Jackson, Mississippi Huntington, West Virginia Augusta, Georgia Charleston, West Virginia Laredo, Texas

See a full interactive map with each city below from WalletHub, and find their full breakdown — including rankings for specific data points — at their site.

