The Newseum, a non-profit museum in Washington, D.C. dedicated to the history of American journalism, has removed the controversial "You Are Very Fake News" t-shirts from its shelves after drawing ire from journalists and media groups across the country.

"We made a mistake and we apologize. A free press is an essential part of our democracy and journalists are not the enemy of the people," the museum said in a statement on Saturday.

The museum was criticized this week after the news organization Poynter reported that the online store and the gift shop inside the museum were selling "fake news" merchandise and apparel with President Donald Trump's presidential campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Trump has been vocal in his opposition to the press, repeatedly calling journalists "the enemy of the people."

The museum is only pulling the "fake news" t-shirt, not the hats or other "great again" merchandise. They said they make merchandise available from all presidential campaigns in the interest of celebrating "the rights of people from all political spectrums to express themselves freely."

"We’ve historically made all types of political merchandise available for our guests to purchase," the museum said. "That has included former and current presidential slogans and imagery and merchandise from all political parties. We continue to do so in celebration of freedom of speech."

Many took to Twitter to express their opposition to the products being sold in a museum designed to "increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment," according to the Newseum's website.

Others flocked to Twitter to support the museum.

