Nike will raise salaries for more than 7,000 employees and change how it awards annual bonuses to its global staff in an attempt to address concerns about pay equity and corporate culture, CNBC has learned.

The changes followed the company's internal review of its compensation practices. In an internal memo, which CNBC has seen, the company said about 10 percent of its employees — both men and women — will receive adjustments to their pay to ensure equal compensation for the same job functions around the world.

In the spring, Nike was swept up in its #MeToo moment. Several senior male employees resigned. Nike CEO Mark Park apologized to employees in May for a corporate culture that excluded some of its employees and did not take complaints about conduct seriously.

Changes to compensation are just the latest attempt from Nike to improve its corporate culture for women. Nike appointed Amy Montagne as vice president and general manager of global categories and Kellie Leonard as its new chief of diversity and inclusion.

