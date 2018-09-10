Majestic views of North Cascades National Park

North Cascades National Park turned 50 years old on Oct. 2. For five decades, the park has protected dynamic wilderness landscape, glaciated peaks, countless cascading streams, unique natural beauty and important human histories.

To celebrate the occasion, the U.S. Department of the Interior has put together a gallery of the park's magnificent scenery, from jewel-like lakes to meadows carpeted in wildflowers to the animals that call it home. Scroll through the photos above, then take a look below for another special 50th birthday, the National Trails System:

