A Pennsylvania police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black teen hours after being sworn into the East Pittsburgh Police Department was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide.

Authorities say Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, shot Antwon Rose Jr., 17, on June 19 while fleeing from a car that had been stopped on suspicion it was involved in a drive-by shooting. Police were arresting the driver when Rose and another man fled. Rose was shot three times.

"This is a small stride toward justice but we have a very long road ahead," said Rose family lawyer S. Lee Merritt.

Although no weapons were found on rose, two guns were found in the vehicle, police said.

Rose's death set off a series of protests across the Pittsburgh area that drew hundreds of demonstrators, many armed with "Black Lives Matter" signs and shouting "No Justice, No Peace."

Rosfeld, 30, has been on administrative leave since the shooting. The officer had previously worked for other departments but was sworn in the East Pittsburgh force about three hours before the shooting.

Contributing: The Associated Press

