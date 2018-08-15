A southern Oklahoma school system has reopened after authorities investigated threatening comments made to a transgender student.

The comments, made on a private Facebook group page, came in response to a 12-year-old transgender girl using the girls' bathroom at a school in the rural town of Achille, the Associated Press reported.

"If he wants to be a female, make him a female. A good sharp knife will do the job really quick," read one of the comments, according to Oklahoma's KFOR-TV..

According to the Achille Schools website, classes were dismissed Monday and Tuesday, and reopening Wednesday.

Sheriff Johnny Christian of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office told AP that school officials arranged for the student to use a staff bathroom in elementary school, but was in a new building for her first week in middle school.

Achille Schools superintendent Rick Beene told KFOR-TV that officials were asked to close schools because of possible demonstrations.

Christian said no arrests have been made, AP reported.

According to KFOR-TV, Beene said the school system will consider additional training to better accommodate transgender students.

"I need education; we all need to be educated,” he said. "It’s certainly something that people didn’t deal with 20, 30 years ago."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

More: Christine Hallquist: The first transgender candidate for governor

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com